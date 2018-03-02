The One Dress Style That Flatters Every Figure and Will Never Go Out of Style

Back in the '50s Audrey Hepburn often posed for the cameras in the classic silhouette. And most recently, Beyoncé wore a Zimmermann one ($2,950; zimmermann.com) while carrying a Onna Ehrlich clutch to the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time. Seasons may change and trends definitely come and go. But there's one thing that's withstood the test of time: the fit-and-flare dress.
It's also a design that looks equally as great on all shapes and sizes and is completely age appropriate for women from their teens to their 80's. Ladies with straight figures will love the curve-creating designs. And if you have a round tummy, the fit-and-flare silhouette snatches the waistline—something we all can appreciate.
If you don't already have one (or if you're ready to stock up), shop our favorite fit-and-flare dresses below.
-
1. Sweet Texture Fit & Flare Dress
Look for a dress that stops just above the knee and has sheer panels to show off the perfect amount of skin.
City Chic | $89
-
2. Opulent Fauna Fit & Flare Dress
A plunging silhouette will also elongate your neck.
Ted Baker London | $325
-
3. Asymmetrical Neck Fit & Flare Dress
Upgrade your work-wear essentials with an asymmetric neckline.
Maggy London | $128
-
4. Sunrise Midi Dress
Look for bright colors that will help you stand out.
$435
-
5. Smocked Puff Sleeve Fit & Flare Dress
Puffed sleeves give the classic fit-and-flare dress a romantic feel.
London Times | $108
-
6. Gingham Ruffle Sleeve Dress
Here's a cool daytime option that we'd pair with our favorite sneakers.
Moon River | $66
-
7. Belted Fit & Flare Dress
The belt around this design further emphasizes the waist.
Eliza J | $128
-
8. Jackie O Lace Fit & Flare Dress
Grab this lace one to wear to those weddings, parties, and everything else on your schedule.
City Chic | $93 (Originally $129)
-
9. Lauren Stripe Sleeveless Fit & Flare Dress
Stripes and ruffles make this fit and flare dress look effortlessly chic.
NSR | $74
-
10. D Ring Fit & Flare Dress
Not afraid to show off your legs? This ultra-mini is perfection.
Diane von Furstenberg | $249 (Originally $498)