Who says you have to suffer for fashion or fabulous shoes? When on the move, the First Lady chooses easy cotton sundresses (like this one from Moschino, left) or tailored trousers dressed up with a fitted jacket (from Azzedine Alaia, far left). Look for pieces that suit your shape while giving you a little extra breathing room. For practical and chic shoes, select sleek ballet flats in patent, snakeskin or metallics, or classic low pumps with a kitten heel.



VOTE NOW! Look of the Day