Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Figure Flattery: How to Wear the Latest Trends
-
1. FloralsWe've taken five of the hottest trends this summer-florals, shirtdresses, high-waist pants, safari, and shorts-and worked out the best way to wear them no matter what your body type.
First up: florals. When wearing florals, pick a print that coincides with your size. For example, petites like Thandie Newton should wear a smaller print; bigger women can carry a larger pattern.
-
2. Flatter a Large BustA deep v-neck on a floral top is flattering for bustier women. There's less print to overwhelm the body. And the low placement of the buttons ensure there will be no gaping at the chest.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ocho Rios floral cardigan J. Crew, $88; at jcrew.com.
-
3. Conceal a Full TummyA floral dress or tunic with a loose skirt hides a big belly nicely, without looking frumpy. The poofy sleeves add volume to the shoulder area, thereby minimizing the appearance of your lower half.
BUY ONLINE NOW Floral print tunic, Forever 21, $20; at forever21.com.
-
4. Flatter a Pear ShapeAn a-line skirt looks great on anybody, but especially on pear shapes. A white tank or short-sleeve button-up would look great on top of this floral skirt, tucked in to flaunt a small waist.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kate Skirt, Fossil, $20; at fossil.com.
-
5. Create CurvesSmall busts and boy-shapes will get curvier with this floral top. The ruching in the middle gives the illusion of an hourglass figure and the subtle pleating at the bust gives the appearance of a larger chest.
BUY ONLINE NOW Numero Uno V-neck top, Searle NYC, $298; at searlenyc.com.
-
6. ShirtdressesAs seen on Nicky Hilton, this tailored look is a go-to staple for work days. If you are curvy, avoid over-exposing yourself by wearing a camisole underneath. That way, if any gaping occurs, you won't be showing any skin or undergarments. And remember that you don't necessarily need to wear the belt that comes with your dress. A great vintage one gives a nice edge to a solid or patterned shirtdress.
-
7. Overall Figure FlattererWhether you want to cover untoned upper arms, accentuate an hourglass figure, add curves or amplify a small bust, this shirtdress will do it. The large belt helps create curves and whittle the middle, while the bust pockets add volume to the chest area. The length should hit just above the knee, which tends to be the most flattering spot on the leg for a dress or skirt to fall.
BUY ONLINE NOW Trinia shirt dress, Diane von Furstenberg, $398; at net-a-porter.com.
-
8. Emphasize the ShouldersDraw the eye away from a thicker lower half with a shirtdress that has detailing at the shoulder. Darker colors make any figure look smaller.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sister Flavie shirt dress, Paul amp Joe, $245; at net-a-porter.com.
-
9. Maternity OptionEven expectant women can jump on the shirtdress trend-just forego the buttons. The sash belt on this option, along with the neckline, helps to frame the bust.
BUY ONLINE NOW Monaco Dress, Isabella Oliver, $285; at isabellaoliver.com.
-
10. Conceal a Large Lower HalfIf you're small up top and big on the bottom, this is the shirtdress for you. The detailing, from the white piping to the chest pockets to the wide collar, add balance to a large lower half, which is downplayed with the simple black skirt.
BUY ONLINE NOW Cafe Rouge Shirt Dress, Betsey Johnson, $275; at zappos.com.
-
11. Safari StyleThe key to going safari is knowing that a little goes a long way. You can opt for a simple piece, like Gwen Stefani's sweater, and get just the right dose. And avoid wearing animal prints on any part of the body where you don't want to draw attention to: for example, if you don't like your lower half, wear a leopard print scarf at the neck to bring the focus up.
-
12. Hide Untoned Upper-ArmsFlaunt your decolletage in this sexy top while covering jiggly triceps. If you are slim on the bottom, pair this top with white pants. If you're larger on the bottom, opt for a black skirt or jeans.
BUY ONLINE NOW Zebra smocked top, Tibi, $171; at activeendeavors.com.
-
13. Add Curves to a Boyish FigureThe large belt cinches at the waist of this safari jacket to create the appearance of curves. The angled pockets and shoulder lapels help too. This is a great topper for skinny jeans or pants.
BUY ONLINE NOW Safari trench jacket, Forever 21, $30; at forever21.com.
-
14. Conceal a Large Upper HalfThe billowing sleeves and unrestricted fit of this dress allow ample coverage for a bigger uppper half. The busy pattern keeps the eye moving, instead of drawing it to one spot. A bold shoe, something red for example, will draw the focus down to your feet and add a blast of color to this look.
BUY ONLINE NOW Leopard print dress, Sonia by Sonia Rykiel, $460; at net-a-porter.com.
-
15. Play Up an Hourglass SilhouetteA pencil skirt hugs curves in a most flattering manner and this safari skirt is a great example. If you're petite, look for a length that hits a few inches above the knee.
BUY ONLINE NOW Safari pencil skirt, Pink Tartan, $295; at saks.com.
-
16. High-Waisted PantsThis hot trend will be with us into the fall, so embrace it now! Petites like Ellen Pompeo should be mindful that an extreme cut like this can overwhelm a small figure. So opt for high heels and have the pants tailored to hit just above the ground. And balance wide-leg pants with a fitted top-bulk on top will make you look larger.
-
17. Accentuate a Small WaistTake advantage of this wide waistband to tuck in a fitted shirt and show off a little waist. Look for fabric that has stretch to it if you want to smooth at the hips.
BUY ONLINE NOW Casino high-waisted pants, Chaiken, $286; at saks.com.
-
18. Flatter a Long TorsoBreak up a long torso with these high-waist trousers. The buttons add detail and help to visually chop up a long length.
BUY ONLINE NOW Royce sailor pant, Twenty8Twelve, $340; at shopbop.com.
-
19. Conceal a Full TummyStay away from pleating if you have a bit of a belly-flat-fronted pants are a much better bet. Look for a pair that hits a few inches below the belly button, to disect the stomach area. Anything higher will make the paunch look larger.
BUY ONLINE NOW Lux high-waisted A-line pant, Urban Outfitters, $40; at urbanoutfitters.com.
-
20. Add Definition to a Flat ButtThe piped seams on these high-waist jeans run up the front and back, giving the illusion of definition to a flat bum. Flap pockets have the same effect and are important in high-waisted pants because without them, the rear will look flatter and saggier.
BUY ONLINE NOW Luna wide-leg jean, Goldsign, $240; at tobi.com.
-
21. ShortsDon't wear shorts based on the trends-wear the ones that are most flattering on your body. And as Vanessa Minnillo proves here, a little heel always makes the leg look trimmer, so if you're looking to lengthen those gams, grab a wedge heel and forego the flats.
-
22. For Tall WomenBermuda-style shorts look wonderful on long legs and can be worn with flats or heels. Shorter women should opt for a proportionally shorter pair that hits a few inches above the knee.
BUY ONLINE NOW Huba linen short, French Connection, $118; at frenchconnection.com.
-
23. For PetitesShort shorts that aren't too full in the leg look clean and neat on petites. A heel with a bright pattern or color lengthens the leg by drawing the eye down it.
BUY ONLINE NOW Clean front shorts, Old Navy, $16.50; at oldnavy.com.
-
24. For a Full Rear-EndLook for a roomy short if you have a large toosh. Also, detailing at the front of the waist will draw the eye there instead of to the behind.
BUY ONLINE NOW Isolde shorts, Tahari, $93; at bluefly.com
-
25. Conceal a Belly PaunchA short with a bit of stretch helps hold everything in, and a wider waist tab helps conceal as well. A black top would be ultra-slimming and elegant with this pair of cuffed shorts.
BUY ONLINE NOW Cuffed stretch short, Radcliffe, $81; at bluefly.com.
1 of 25
Florals
We've taken five of the hottest trends this summer-florals, shirtdresses, high-waist pants, safari, and shorts-and worked out the best way to wear them no matter what your body type.
First up: florals. When wearing florals, pick a print that coincides with your size. For example, petites like Thandie Newton should wear a smaller print; bigger women can carry a larger pattern.
First up: florals. When wearing florals, pick a print that coincides with your size. For example, petites like Thandie Newton should wear a smaller print; bigger women can carry a larger pattern.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream
Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
These Booty-Sculpting Leggings Are Famous in London
Mar 13, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
How To Wear Leggings to Work
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM