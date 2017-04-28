8 Chic Feminist T-Shirts to Wear Now and Forever

How many shirts in your closet support a good cause? If the answer is none, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. One of our favorite denim brands, Amo, has launched its new “Babes Unite” T-shirt. Not only does it scream girl power but it supports Planned Parenthood with every purchase. Twenty percent of the proceeds from this shirt will be donated to the organization, and as Amo says, “It’s a reminder that we are stronger together!” We definitely agree.

Scroll down for a roundup of more feminist T-shirts that we hope will empower and inspire you.