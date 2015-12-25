Give Your Scarf a Break with These 7 Faux Fur Stoles

This winter, take a break from your traditional black coat and knit scarf for something a bit more interesting. We’ve already shown you how to incorporate a colorful topper into your wardrobe, but what about trying a fashion-forward stole? Faux fur, one of our favorite plush textures, is an easy way to inject fun into your wardrobe. Below, seven stoles we love.
-
1. Reiss
A light gray stole offers a luxe touch to any ensemble.
$131; harrods.com
-
2. Etsy
Get festive with a vibrant green number that’s fit for the holidays.
$25; etsy.com
-
3. Charlotte Simone
Pair this colorblock style over a black jumpsuit for an edgy statement.
$261; charlottesimone.com
-
4. Dorothy Perkins
For added flair, pair this deep chocolate stole over a chunky knit.
$28 (originally $35); dorothyperkins.com
-
5. Zara
Snuggle up in this chic oversize shawl.
$100; zara.com
-
6. Miss Selfridge
A blush pink option is sweet and sophisticated.
$21 (originally $44); missselfridge.com
-
7. Betmar
This black stole can easily be paired with a dress for a night out or with jeans and a tee for a casual brunch.
$57; shoebuy.com