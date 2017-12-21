Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2018

Don't get left in the past. We're already looking forward to all of the 2018 fashion trends that will keep us up on our style game. Thank the biggest designers for setting the tone last September and giving us a sneak peek at what's to come in the new year. There's something for everyone: think a attention-grabbing fabrics and futuristic silhouettes that will make you feel like you're on The Jetsons (in a good way, of course).
VIDEO: Whoa - That's One Trend We Did Not See Coming
But don't totally disrespect 2017—we're still holding on to some key trends, but we're breathing new life into the motifs with a modern makeover. Find out exactly how it's done in our 2018 fashion trend roundup below.
-
1. Parachute Belts
Strap up with a sporty belt that will be all over your favorite street-style star's Instagram feed before you know it. You don't have to be a fitness fanatic to get in on this athletic trend. Balance out the sporty piece with a blazer dress—like model Nina Agdal did for the Whyte Studio presentation (above center).
Runway looks, from left: Fenty x Puma, Whyte Studio, Tibi
Available at Forever 21 | $8
-
2. Wild West
Let your inner cowgirl run wild in 2018. Selena Gomez already took the Western-inspired outfit from Versace (above center) for a spin on the red carpet. Something as simple as adding a gold buckle belt to your classic jeans can help you get in the ranch-ready mindset.
Runway looks, from left: Louis Vuitton, Versace, Coach
Available at Revolve | $143
-
3. Peek-a-Boo
Now is not the time to be shy. Show off a little skin with tulle pieces. You don't have to go all #FreeTheNipple on Instagram like the model (above center) at Harlem Fashion Row's presentation. The trend looks just as bomb layered with crop tops, slip dresses, and fancy undergarments.
Runway looks, from left: Topshop Unique, Fe Noel, Narciso Rodriguez
Available at Nordstrom | $99
-
4. Patent Leather
Get ready to see wet-looking leather all over the place. Black isn't the only color that's getting the patent-leather makeover. You'll find the show-stopping fabric in red and more fun colors in 2018.
Runway looks, from left: Balmain, Ralph Lauren, Prabal Gurung
Available at Forever 21 | $23
-
5. Shining Stars
You'll be reaching for sparkling pieces long after New Year's day. Fashion houses like Gucci (above left) made sequins daytime appropriate by layering dresses with white T-shirts. Pair your sparkly tops with jeans and sneakers for an instant cool-girl vibe.
Runway looks, from left: Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors
Available at Nordstrom | $55
-
6. Puff Up
-
7. Flirty Fringe
On breezy spring days, you'll look absolutely fab rocking a piece with fringe details. Blake Lively is already on board and wore the Monse jersey (above center) on a date night with her hubby.
Runway looks, from left: Max Mara, Monse, Anna Sui
Available at Nordstrom | $135
-
8. Dramatic Gloves
Want to get away with wearing short-sleeve dresses and tops in the winter? Long gloves will help you get through the chilly temperatures in style. For the fashion risk takers, go with one over-the-top mitt like the models at the Rick Owens presentation (above left).
Runway looks, from left: Rick Owens, Erdem, Calvin Klein
Available at Nordstrom | $180
-
-
10. Remixed Prints
Shake things up with bold, contrasting prints. Not sure where to start? Play it safe by sticking to a uniform color palette for various patterns—like at Burberry's show (above left). Or test out the same print in multiple tones—like the plaid number at Mary Katrantzou's presentation (top right). The easiest way to get the job done is to cop a dress that does all of the work for you.
Runway looks, from left: Burberry, Miu Miu, Mary Katrantzou
Available at Saks Fifth Avenue | $299 (Originally $498)
-
-
-
-
14. Transparent Heels
Love it or hate it. Clear heels aren't going anywhere. In 2018 the fashion trend is getting a fashion-forward update with chic details and stand-out silhouettes.
Runway looks, from left: Maison Margiela, Giorgio Armani, Prabal Gurung
Available at Net-a-Porter | $325
-
15. Fluffy Feathers
Makeover your basic button-down shirts with wispy feathers—like the models at the Nina Ricci show (above center). Or go all out with fluffy boots similar to the ones shown at Saint Laurent's. Either way, you'll be spot on with the 2018 fashion trends.
Runway looks, from left: Proenza Schouler, Nina Ricci, Saint Laurent
Available at Zappos | $118