Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2018

Don't get left in the past. We're already looking forward to all of the 2018 fashion trends that will keep us up on our style game. Thank the biggest designers for setting the tone last September and giving us a sneak peek at what's to come in the new year. There's something for everyone: think a attention-grabbing fabrics and futuristic silhouettes that will make you feel like you're on The Jetsons (in a good way, of course).

VIDEO: Whoa - That's One Trend We Did Not See Coming

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

But don't totally disrespect 2017—we're still holding on to some key trends, but we're breathing new life into the motifs with a modern makeover. Find out exactly how it's done in our 2018 fashion trend roundup below.