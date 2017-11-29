12 Fashion Tips That'll Make You Look Younger

The search for the fountain of youth usually involves beauty creams and serums that promise to vanish fine lines and minimize the appearance of wrinkles overnight. But aging gracefully goes beyond applying a moisturizer before bedtime. The decisions you make in the fashion department can also add unwanted years. But with the right fashion tips—like choosing flattering colors and accessories—you can easily shave off a few years from your look.
Not sure if your outfit choices are making you look older than you really are? Ahead, you'll find 12 fashion tips that will work in your favor.
1. Make Trends Your Own
No need to commit 100 percent to trends just to look younger. Put your own twist on the latest fashion movements—like Angelina Jolie. Here, she took on the lingerie-inspired trend without actually showing her underwear.
$3,650
2. Never Say No to Sequins
Sparkly outfits aren't only reserved for teenage girls. A sequin number can work at any age and give off a youthful appearance, especially when paired with chic silhouettes like a jumpsuit.
$87 (Originally $114)
3. Lengthen Your Legs
Something as simple as choosing the right shoe can make you look younger. Stick with designs that elongate your legs for a youthful effect. Look for options with cutouts and open details—like Nicole Kidman's Chloe Gosselin heels. These designs create the illusion of extra height.
$270 (Originally $675)
4. Stock Up on Fitted Jeans
Nothing ages you like denim that's frumpy or bulges up in all of the wrong places. Remember the embarrassing mom jeans of the '90s? Well, they've received a modern update with stretchy fabric that's flattering on all figures. Find the right pair, and you'll look younger than ever.
$70
5. Embrace Color
For a youthful pick-me-up, give your black duds a break and test out bright colors. You can keep things simple with one shade or have fun with multiple hues.
$47
6. Hire a Tailor
We've said it once, we'll say it again. No amount of styling can save ill-fitting clothes, plus unflattering garments can age your entire look. But with the right tailor, your entire wardrobe can get an instant upgrade. The best part about tailoring: It's actually affordable. Something like hemming your pants will only cost around $10.
7. Mix and Match Your Accessories
Stay away from matching jewelry sets and break up your look with stylish pieces that can stand on their own. Here, Jennifer Lopez demonstrates how it's done with gold hoop earrings and an Hermes bracelet.
$16
8. Shorten Your Hemlines
Mini skirts aren't only for school girls. You can work shorter hemlines at any age. Take note from Celine Dion, who balanced out her minidress with long sleeves and over-the-knee boots.
$28
9. Highlight Your Shoulders
Again, don't be afraid to show skin. Highlighting the right places like your shoulders is the easiest way to score a youthful look that is stunning at any age.
$48
10. Invest in a Statement Shoe
Shoes are probably the number-one giveaway of age. But sassy boots will always save the day. Invest in a standout pair that plays up your personality and wear them often.
$150
11. Show Off Your Figure
Don't ever feel like you need to hide behind baggy clothing. No matter your shape, size, or age, look for pieces that flatter and cinch in the right areas—like the pink waistband on Darby Stanchfield's outfit. Still not comfortable? Throw a blazer over your shoulders for a subtle yet covered-up feel.
$498
12. Rethink Neutrals
Yes, all-black outfits are easy. But the dark color can draw attention to imperfections in the skin. Swap out the deep hue for lighter neutrals like a flattering nude that complements your skin.
$130