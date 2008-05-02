

MYTH Save the sequins for after dark.



TRUTH The shimmery fabric is eye-catching for day when layered with plain basics. Rachel Bilson dressed down a sparkling mini with an oxford shirt, both from designer Jenni Kayne. "I think sequins are my favorite fabric because they are glamorous, but I think they also work for day," says Kayne. The designer recommends keeping "the silhouettes simple and easy."



