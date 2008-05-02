Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Fashion Myths Busted
1. Minis
MYTH No minis on women over 35.
TRUTH All it takes is a peek at Gwyneth Paltrow's legs in her Preen dress to dispel this fallacy. If you've got the gams, go for it! Just stick to understated silhouettes and, as super-stylist Rachel Zoe says, opt for “simple hair and makeup.”
2. Sequins
MYTH Save the sequins for after dark.
TRUTH The shimmery fabric is eye-catching for day when layered with plain basics. Rachel Bilson dressed down a sparkling mini with an oxford shirt, both from designer Jenni Kayne. "I think sequins are my favorite fabric because they are glamorous, but I think they also work for day," says Kayne. The designer recommends keeping "the silhouettes simple and easy."
3. Showing Skin
MYTH Showing skin isn't sophisticated.
TRUTH On the right dress, a well-placed peekaboo is a sly surprise. Joy Bryant looked ladylike in a Matthew Williamson with a daring cutout at the waist and an otherwise conservative cut. Her best accessory? Plenty of confidence. "A dress shouldn't own you. It shouldn't overpower you," Bryant has said. "You should own it."
4. Maxi Dresses
MYTH Long dresses aren't for short women.
TRUTH Petites need not fear the maxidress trend-Eva Longoria, Jessica Simpson and Kristen Bell have all mastered the summery style. Just choose a dress in a light fabric, like Bell's sheer silk gown from Jenni Kayne, to avoid adding bulk, and wear with comfortable, height-adding wedges.
5. Color Clashing
MYTH Avoid clashing colors.
TRUTH An unexpected color combination can make a major statement. Savvy Reese Witherspoon paired a Rory Beca dress in hot pink and red with matching red sandals. A pared-down silhouette put the color combo-and Witherspoon-in the spotlight.
6. Denim on Denim
MYTH Never wear denim with denim.
TRUTH You can sport a jean jacket with jeans as long as you vary the wash of the two pieces. Rihanna gave a sophisticated twist to double denim, wearing skinny white jeans with a light-wash belted jacket.
7. Light Shoes & Dark Stockings
MYTH Don't wear light shoes with dark stockings.
TRUTH Black tights get extra chic when worn with a pair of eye-popping pumps. Sarah Jessica Parker gave her minidress a downtown spin with opaque tights and pale pink heels. Keep the Sex and the City star's immaculate shoes in mind when picking your kicks-all eyes will be drawn downward so be wary of scuffs.
8. Leather Dresses
MYTH Leather dresses are only for biker chicks.
TRUTH You don't have to be a Whitesnake fan to rock a leather frock. Sienna Miller looked downright demure in her Alexander McQueen dress paired with a vintage bolero. Just choose a knee-length dress or skirt and add a tailored jacket or shirt for an urbane twist.
9. White After Labor Day
MYTH No white after Labor Day.
TRUTH Don't bother checking the calendar when you comb your closet. Diane Kruger wore a white Balmain minidress in the height of winter. Her secret? Seasonally appropriate close-toed shoes and a beaded dress with some heft.
10. Belts & Baby BumpsMYTH Belts and baby bumps don't mix.
TRUTH A waist-cincher can turn a tent-like frock into a flattering Empire-waist dress. During her high-style pregnancy, Alba belted a flowing Lanvin gown to show off her extra-feminine figure.
