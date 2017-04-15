Fashion Lessons We Learned from Summer Camp

Remember Summer Camp? As immortalized in such classics as Salute Your Shorts and Wet Hot American Summer, it's basically an essential rite of passage for American kids and teens. We can almost taste those PB&J sandwiches the counselors would pack for hikes—and who can forget those uniforms we wore day in and day out? Bloomers, khaki shorts, baseball T-shirts, polos and tube socks were just a few of the essentials.
And unexpectedly, many of these backwoods staples are resurfacing as modern fashion musts. Khaki is cool, baseball T's are a trending, and caps are a cool way to top off any outfit, whether or not you're headed for a sports game. So, it's time to get nostalgic for your summer camp days and then channel the memories into some inspired shopping.
1. Tube socks were cool then, and they are again now. Don't be afraid to wear them with jean shorts.
Topshop | $6
3. Backpacks are for more than stashing your canteen and bug spray.
Shop the look: Filson ranger backpack, $175; filson.com. Herschel Supply Co., $60; shopbop.com.
4. The baseball T-shirt? It's a surefire fashion home run.
H&M | $6
5. Khaki camp shirts are always cool. Embrace a fashionable designer take, like this one from Isabel Marant Étoile.
Isabel Marant Etoile | $355
6. Summer rule number one? Shield your face from the sun with a great cap.
'47 Brand | $27
7. Salute your shorts, just do it. Especially with earthy-colored versions.
Shop the look: Monse cotton-twill shorts, $890; net-a-porter.com. H&M sweatshorts, $13; hm.com.