Fall Trends and How To Wear Them, Explained By InStyle Editors

Not in the area? Have no fear. We're bringing the picks to you here, online. And while we can't get you the 20% off, we can give you some insider tips on how to wear these fall trends, straight from the brains of the best and brightest of InStyle.
1. Maximalist
"The Maximalist woman is all about mixing prints, colors, and lots of texture. An easy way to achieve this look is to layer. A knit sweater with bell sleeves paired under a mixed-print maxi dress like this one, from Diane von Furstenberg, and topped off with a silk neck scarf does the trick. Pairing the look with a textured bag and graphic slides create an allure that is entirely unique to the woman rocking this trend.” —Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor
Diane von Furstenberg | $698
2. Retro
"Going retro doesn't mean you have to feel dated. The retro sporty trend is all about layering that is easy and incorporates unexpected colors. Layering hot pink over a thin neutral turtleneck adds fun but not bulk." —Sam Broekema, Market and Accessories Director
Paul Smith | $350
3. Masculine Meets Feminine
“I love mixing masculine and feminine elements, like a menswear-inspired checked coat and floral tie-neck blouse, like this one by Erdem. The final look―when anchored with jeans and wear-everywhere ankle boots―is just plain cool." —Ali Pew, Style Director
Erdem | $1,290
4. Sporty
“The retro athletic trend is having a comeback, with a proper mix of sporty motifs, sleek silhouettes and a much needed pop of color. Balance out your look with abstract prints paired with a bold solid piece." —Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor
Vilebrequin | $75
5. Western
“The Western trend is big for fall, but avoid looking like a literal ranch hand by wearing modern cuts: a slim fit shearling vest, tissue thin black turtleneck, and a calico print mini dress. Add very now, very InStyle floral embroidered sneakers—you’re basically the millennial Laura Ingalls Wilder." —Steffi Lee, Assistant Fashion Editor
Joie | $228
6. Color Pop
“A classic gray suit can take you from the boardroom to an adventure. Just ask Cary Grant in North by Northwest." —Eric Wilson, Fashion News Director
Hickey Freeman | $40 (originally $75)
7. Tailoring
"Menswear motifs and tailoring are two of my favorite trends this season, and this plaid blazer when paired with a great legging ticks all the boxes. Think of it as an updated, preppy take on suiting, made even more playful with a burgundy mini bag." —Stephanie Trong, Fashion Features Director
Theory | $495