The One Sundress That You Can Wear Over and Over Again This Summer

The next time you're on the hunt for the perfect summer dress, you might want to start your search looking for a crisp option with eyelet details. The pretty dresses are universally flattering, and can be worn to every event you have planned this summer. Just take a look at Rihanna.

The singer left us speechless in a Dior design while announcing the LVMH Prize winner. She dressed up the flowy white dress with black pumps, a hat, and a mini bag for the fashion-forward outing. But there are so many ways to customize the look for any event.

You could slip on a pair of slides to create an effortless daytime look. Throw on a slip underneath an eyelet dress, and it turns into a chic option to wear to the office. You could even take the same frock and wear it as a swimsuit cover up. The outfit combinations are pretty much endless, especially since the cotton fabric gives off casual summer vibes, while the lace insets add a dressier twist.

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite eyelet dresses for you to shop the versatile look.