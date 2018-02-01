Here's the Ralph Lauren Promo Code You Need to Save 40% Off of Your Next Purchase

Did Valentine's Day come early this year? Well, at least for InStyle readers it did. We've got an exclusive Ralph Lauren promo code just for you. The brand is treating us all to a special sale just to show us how much they really love us. And yes, we're freaking out, too. The word sale always makes us feel all tingly inside, especially when it involves one of our favorite brands.

On February 1, you can save a whopping 40 percent off of purchases of $125 or more. All you need to do is enter the easy-to-remember promo code "INSTYLE" before checking out and—boom—watch the price drastically drop.

VIDEO: Check Out the Breathtaking Instagrams from the Last Ralph Lauren Fashion Show

Here's your chance to get that chic handbag that you you've been dreaming about. Or treat yourself to a chic dress that'll make heads turn on Valentine's Day.