Emma Stone's Oscars Red Carpet Look From the Oscars Is Not What You'd Expect

We're used to seeing a ton of sparkly gowns and sheer dresses on the Oscars red carpet. And every now and then the ladies will switch it up by wearing a chic menswear-inspired tuxedo. But Emma Stone chose none of the above. Stone's Oscars red carpet look was actually much more relaxed than either of those styles. Think something you'd wear to an interview for your dream job or a fancy brunch. The actress kept us on our toes with a burgundy Louis Vuitton blazer (made with Duchess Satin, which is thicker than your average satin) belted with a fushia sash and navy, slim-cut trousers. Way to go for that pink and red trend, Stone.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

And Stone's look wasn't the only unexpected switch up for the evening. Whoopi Goldberg stepped out in a trendy off-the-shoulder dress. Perhaps, this is the start of a red-carpet revolution?