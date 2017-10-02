Recreate Emily Ratajkowski's Valentino Look for Less Than $100

If you're ever in need of some outfit inspiration, you can always count on Emily Ratajkowski. The 26-year-old model has been shutting things down during fashion month. And one of her latest outfits deserves a closer look.

On Sunday, Ratajkowski's stylist Emma Morrison dressed the starlet up in a killer Valentino look from the Resort 2018 collection. We love how Ratajkowski effortlessly puts a sexy twist on everything that she wears. Here, she left a few buttons undone to get the job done. But what really makes this outfit a winner are those cool-girl trousers. The wide-leg silhouette offers a relaxed fit that screams, "Yes, I'm comfortable, and I still look amazing." And the detached waistline adds a fashion-forward finish that modernizes the entire outfit.

Of course, you'll need to shell out the big bucks in order to get your hands on Ratajkowski's exact pieces. But we've found a few look-alikes that will help you channel the gorgeous model's style for less than $100. Yes, jewelry and shoes are included. You could even copy the high-fashion look of her pants by skipping the loops and securing the belt around your waist.

VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of Emily Ratajkowski's InStyle Cover Shoot

Keep scrolling to get your hands on everything you'll need to recreate Ratajkowski's look.