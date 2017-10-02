Recreate Emily Ratajkowski's Valentino Look for Less Than $100

Recreate Emily Ratajkowski's Valentino Look for Less Than $100
Mireya Acierto/Getty
October 2, 2017 @ 1:15 PM
by: Alexis Bennett

If you're ever in need of some outfit inspiration,  you can always count on Emily Ratajkowski. The 26-year-old model has been shutting things down during fashion month. And one of her latest outfits deserves a closer look.

On Sunday, Ratajkowski's stylist Emma Morrison dressed the starlet up in a killer Valentino look from the Resort 2018 collection. We love how Ratajkowski effortlessly puts a sexy twist on everything that she wears. Here, she left a few buttons undone to get the job done. But what really makes this outfit a winner are those cool-girl trousers. The wide-leg silhouette offers a relaxed fit that screams, "Yes, I'm comfortable, and I still look amazing." And the detached waistline adds a fashion-forward finish that modernizes the entire outfit.

Of course, you'll need to shell out the big bucks in order to get your hands on Ratajkowski's exact pieces. But we've found a few look-alikes that will help you channel the gorgeous model's style for less than $100. Yes, jewelry and shoes are included. You could even copy the high-fashion look of her pants by skipping the loops and securing the belt around your waist.

VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of Emily Ratajkowski's InStyle Cover Shoot

 

Keep scrolling to get your hands on everything you'll need to recreate Ratajkowski's look.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top