The Flattering Jeans Our Editors Can't Get Enough Of

A little background about this post: when we asked our fashion editors at InStyle to select a pair of jeans they were obsessed with for fall, we did not expect that they would all (despite their varying personal tastes and body types) pick the same style: high-waisted, kick flares. It seems, great minds do think alike. Yes, they picked different brands, but each individual pair is almost interchangeable amongst each other. And they're not alone in loving the trend: these cropped jeans are being sported by everyone from Alexa Chung to Emma Roberts. Ahead, our editors's picks for figure-flattering denim that you will want to wear over and over again.
1. Wendy Wallace, Market Director
“I'm really into the Current/Elliot cropped straight jean. They are relaxed, but not too baggy and the undone hem is perfect. I wear them every weekend!”
Current/Elliot cropped straight jeans, $228; currentelliott.com.
2. Stephanie Trong, Fashion Features Editor
“There’s no contest, my favorite jean is AMO’s Babe jean. They're crafted from super-soft, almost vintage-feeling denim and cut with a high waist and subtle cropped flare. I never thought I could pull off this kind of silhouette as I'm no waif (or tall, for that matter—I'm 5'4") but they fit like a dream and I get compliments pretty much every time I wear them. They look especially good with slides in the warmer months and, now, midi boots."
AMO Babe jeans, $257; shopbop.com.
3. Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor
“I don't love jeans, so this AG pair is more like a trouser. They are super stretchy, and the high waist is really flattering.”
AG Revolution Sloe Black jeans, $198; agjeans.com.
4. Priya Rao, Senior Fashion Writer
“I didn’t know what I was missing till I found this high-waisted, cropped 3x1 pair of jeans. They have a mom-ish high fit, which I love, and make my legs look a mile long—that’s hard since I’m 5’2". Since they are slightly cropped, I wear them with shoes I really want to show off like my CH Carolina Herrera lace-up flats or my seasons old Fendi leopard, cut-out booties."
3x1 jeans, $122.50; shopbop.com.
5. Mia Solkin, Market Editor
“I feel like these Madewell jeans are the perfect take on the high-rise, cropped jean trend. The wash is not too overdone and the undone hem is just undone enough. Just add a pair of white sneakers.”
Madewell high riser crop flares, $135; madewell.com.