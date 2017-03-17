Eddie Bauer Collaborates with Ilaria Urbinati and You'll Love This Collection

The all-American classic heritage brand Eddie Bauer has teamed up with celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati to design a limited-edition women’s collection and it is a must buy.

Urbinati drew inspiration from the Bauer archives to create this 25-piece collection, which launches this fall, and pay tribute to the true Eddie Bauer heritage. "I wanted to find a brand with a lot of history but needed an update for a younger audience," Urbinati said in a statement. And so she did, with an extensive deep dive into the brand's archives. She donned white gloves as she combed through vintage Bauer and kept one very important woman in mind: Bauer's wife, Christine “Stine” Bauer.

Christine Bauer was a true outdoorswoman who believed women's clothing should be functional and feminine. Urbinati strikes this balance in her second collection with Bauer.

Incorporating additional key characters into her mood board, Urbinati kept iconic movie characters—such as Margot Tenenbaum (from The Royal Tenenbaums) and Penny Lane from Almost Famous—at top of mind in the process. Highlights from the limited-edition collection include a buffalo faux fur collar coat, denim overalls, red parkas of exaggerated proportions, and a cowboy print shirt inspired from the archives.

Scroll down as we bring you a sneak peek of the capsule collection, which will drop late September. (It has us excited to cozy up come fall!)