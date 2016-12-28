5 Easy Dog-Walking Outfits for When It's 5 a.m. and Freezing Outside

It's 5 a.m. on the dot and your sweet little angel is pawing at the front door. Grumbling and half-asleep, you have to somehow find a way to dress yourself, get a leash on your pup, and get outside before the clock runs out—aka before your little cutie has an accident on the floor.
My method? Options. Usually right at the foot of my bed, I have a spare pair of joggers to throw on quickly so I look at least slightly approachable when I inevitably run into the cute guy next door getting his morning paper. If you have a staple to throw on quickly and a coat by the front door, you'll usually make it outside in time and look slightly less disheveled than moments before when you were deep into your REM cycle.
RELATED: 11 Luxury Dog Products from the National Dog Show
These easy two-part fashion equations will have you dressed and out the door faster than you can say, "snooze."
-
1. Yoga Leggings + Puffer
In the middle of winter there is nothing easier (and warmer) to throw on than your trusty puffer coat. Somehow you can manage to wear it with nearly anything and pull off a classic winter outfit, but with a warm pair of yoga leggings, you'll be comfortable and chic.
Shop the look: Uniqlo ultra-light down jacket, $70; uniqlo.com. Live the Process stretch leggings, $155; net-a-porter.com.
-
2. Joggers + Vest
Joggers are what I like to call God's gift to winter. These typical athletic pants have gone from classic lazy-day sweatpants to a fashionable option thanks to It girls like Gigi Hadid wearing them out in public and looking amazing. Throw on a pair of joggers with sneaks and a vest, and you'll be out the door and on your way.
Shop the look: J. Crew quilted down vest, $110; jcrew.com. Elastic joggers by Ivy Park, $52; us.topshop.com.
-
3. Sleep Shirt + Leggings
Quite possibly the easiest (and my personal favorite), this outfit combination requires basically zero effort. Keep your oversized sleep shirt on and simply slip on a pair of black leggings underneath to make it appropriate for the public. The loose fit of the collared top will not only coincide with the menswear trend, but it will literally get you from your duvet to your door in 30 seconds.
Shop the look: J. Crew nighshirt, $68; jcrew.com H&M jersey leggings, $10; hm.com
-
4. Pajama Set + Wool Coat
The best thing about winter? Long coats that almost completely hide what you're wearing underneath. This combo only requires you to grab your warmest wool coat by the front door and you'll be on your way. No one even needs to know you're rocking your favorite PJs underneath!
Shop the look: Topshop slinky rib cami and jogger, $120; us.topshop.com. Harris Wharf London draped wool coat, $315; net-a-porter.com.
-
5. Wrap Coat + Boyfriend Jeans
This early a.m. outfit is definitely for the ambitious. While slipping on a pair of jeans before the rooster crows sounds a bit insane, the loose and comfortable fit of boyfriend jeans can almost feel like a pair of sweatpants if you find the right pair. If you're planning on starting your day early (and not jumping directly back into bed), a pair of boyfriend jeans and an easy wrap coat is the perfect outfit to get you going in a fashionable way.
Shop the look: Ganni wool-blend bouclé coat, $305; net-a-porter.com. Rag & Bone boyfriend jeans, $157; mytheresa.com.