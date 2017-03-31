Dress and Shoe Combos That'll Have You Winning the Easter Egg Hunt

With Easter just a hop, skip, and a jump away (sorry, we had to), who else is getting excited to unleash their competitive streak at an Easter egg hunt this year? Maybe you'll find that coveted golden egg stuffed with cash, or perhaps the giant plastic egg filled with endless quantities of chocolate minis. Whatever your goal, make sure you attain it in a fashionable and comfortable Easter dress and shoe combination. Slip into an easy-breezy floral midi dress and ankle-wrap sandals or a gingham frock and bright shoes. We've got your covered with 5 Easter outfits sure to have you winning the egg hunt.

VIDEO: 10 Teeny-Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize