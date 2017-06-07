The Draper James x Net-a-Porter Line Has the Dreamiest Summer Dresses

If you've been dreaming about dressing up like a Southern Belle, Reese Witherspoon has you covered. The actress-slash-designer's new Draper James line at Net-a-Porter just made its debut in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, and it's filled with all the ladylike pieces you'll need for summer. There are checkerboard tops ideal for dressing up your favorite jeans and pineapple-print dresses that make getting glammed up easy.

Stars like Jennifer Garner, Molly Sims, and Camila Alves are already fans of the new looks, and they celebrated the launch with Witherspoon while wearing different pieces from the collection. Even Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe wore one of the chic dresses from the line.

It's tough to choose just one favorite, especially since we can picture ourselves wearing the feminine looks to every event we have planned this summer. Before you finalize what you're wearing to that wedding, picnic, or brunch date you have coming up, you should definitely check out the Draper James line at Net-a-Porter.

We've dropped details on the looks that stars have already worn below to help you jumpstart your search.