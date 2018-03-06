Draper James and Eloquii Just Collabed on the Cutest Plus-Size Spring Capsule

Draper James, the chic (and cheeky!) lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, has teamed up with plus-size powerhouse, Eloquii, to bring us a beautifully curated collection for the Spring 2018 season.

You can expect Draper James' nod to Southern aesthetic with the attention to craftsmanship that we've come to love from Eloquii. "We worked hand-in-hand to produce a collection that is both cognizant of [Draper James'] signature style aesthetic coupled with our fit and design expertise. We wanted to produce a collection that customers will enjoy and be able to style in their own way!", says Eloquii¹s Creative Director, Jodi Arnold.

"The Draper James woman wanted extended sizing, so their team set out to find the right partner who’d been serving curvy women, which essentially led to this collaboration. It was a fun experience creating this timeless and playful collection using a lot of the Draper James signature prints and silhouettes and rewarding to work with a brand that shares our core values that all women deserve access to great fashion."

The Escape Route 30-piece collection (available in sizes up to 28), will include everything from charming logo tees to a knock out cluster embellished dress. And with a price tag ranging from $55-$225, it may be a good idea to invest in a few stellar pieces before they sell out. Also, keep your eyes peeled for a summer collection, Hello Darling, to hit in April.

Scroll down to shop some of our favorite pieces and check out the full collection at eloquii.com, draperjames.com, and renttherunway.com.