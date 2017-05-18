These Detachable Jeans Might Knock the Male Romper Off Its Throne

If you're still laughing over male rompers, honey, that's old news. There's another clothing design that's about to become the talk of the town. Ladies and gentlemen, we'd like to introduce you to detachable jeans. You know, for those moments when you leave the house wearing pants, but you change your mind and decide that shorts would look much better. And by shorts we mean Daisy Dukes so tiny that they might as well be called jean panties.

The clever design is a creation by Y/Project, and they retail for a cool $465 on luisaviaroma.com. Even when worn as pants, the straight-leg jeans are still daring with slits that show off the top of the thigh and a hint of cheek.

We always appreciate the creativity of designers, but social media of course has no chill. The hilarious critics are already sharing their thoughts, and they are not holding back.

https://twitter.com/AndyAsAdjective/status/865269124196380674 ROMPERS: we are the stupidest fashion trend of 2017 DETACHABLE JEANS: hold my beer... pic.twitter.com/yr1YpXjL8d — Andy H. (@AndyAsAdjective) May 18, 2017

https://twitter.com/sexualjumanji/status/865255930706919424 can't wait to step out this summer... me in my romper... my girl in the detachable legs jeans... the world is not ready... — brandon zaboklicki (@sexualjumanji) May 18, 2017

It's funny to see the reactions from those who have never seen jeans like this before. But this isn't the first time that Y/Project has pushed the limits on how pants can be made. If you look up the brand, you'll find denim pieces with multiple cuffs and jeans so long that the hemlines look like ruffles.

Below we've gathered more of their creative designs that are too good not to see.