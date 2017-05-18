These Detachable Jeans Might Knock the Male Romper Off Its Throne

If you're still laughing over male rompers, honey, that's old news. There's another clothing design that's about to become the talk of the town. Ladies and gentlemen, we'd like to introduce you to detachable jeans. You know, for those moments when you leave the house wearing pants, but you change your mind and decide that shorts would look much better. And by shorts we mean Daisy Dukes so tiny that they might as well be called jean panties.
The clever design is a creation by Y/Project, and they retail for a cool $465 on luisaviaroma.com. Even when worn as pants, the straight-leg jeans are still daring with slits that show off the top of the thigh and a hint of cheek.
We always appreciate the creativity of designers, but social media of course has no chill. The hilarious critics are already sharing their thoughts, and they are not holding back.
It's funny to see the reactions from those who have never seen jeans like this before. But this isn't the first time that Y/Project has pushed the limits on how pants can be made. If you look up the brand, you'll find denim pieces with multiple cuffs and jeans so long that the hemlines look like ruffles.
Below we've gathered more of their creative designs that are too good not to see.
-
1. Layered Cuffs Cotton Denim Jeans
This pair gives new meaning to the word layering.
$513
-
2. Transformer Cotton Denim Jeans
If you're hoping to create a head-turning outfit, look no further.
$520
-
3. Extra Long Cotton Denim Jeans
Tall ladies won't have anything to complain about with this extra-long design.
$447
-
4. Cutout Transformer Cotton Jeans
I cannot lie. I'm kind of feeling the detachable jeans in white.
$446
-
5. Cutout Transformer Leather Pants
And this leather version is pretty badass. Just waiting for Kim Kardashian or Rihanna to jumpstart the movement.
$2,406