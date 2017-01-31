The Chic Outfit That'll Take You from Desk to Date Night

Shop the look: 1. Raey slip dress, $239; matchesfashion.com 2. Isabel Marant earrings, $165; net-a-porter.com 3. Sandro jaacket, $473 (originally $945); sandro.com 4. Les Petits Joueurs bag, $960; neimanmarcus.com 5. Stella & Dot signet ring, $59; stelladot.com. BaubleBar egg ring, $32; baublebar.com 6. Prada mules, $650; net-a-porter.com 7. Rejina Pyo sweater, $700; net-a-porter.com

Are Thirsty Tuesdays a thing? Might as well be. If you've snagged yourself a hot date after work this feisty Tuesday night —congrats! I have to ask though: What are you wearing? The challenge here is teetering between appropriate work wear and seductive night-out wear. Let’s get real: slick, leather skinnies aren’t exactly office-friendly.

VIDEO: Financial Tips for the Disorganized

So here’s what to do: disguise a satin slip dress as a midi skirt by layering a conservative sweater over top. Then once it hits date o’clock, ditch the turtleneck and throw on a leather jacket. Take your statement bag and stiletto-heeled mules with you and prance off into the date-night sunset with your beau.