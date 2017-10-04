Your Ultimate Denim Overalls Shopping Guide

Ditch the idea that overalls are frumpy, because rest assured, they are not! From slim-fit to more relaxed styles, we’ve got the perfect pair for you. It’s as easy as throwing on your favorite hippie-dippy blouse or cropped tank underneath and adding combat boots or sneakers to complete the look. Scroll through these eleven pairs of overalls we’ve selected just for you.
VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans
1. H&M
A skinny cut with a hint of distressing is a modern day winner.
H&M | $50
2. ALEXA CHUNG
Try the It girl's take on a classic, featuring a cool zip front and wide leg.
Alexa Chung | $350
3. FRAME
This updated shape is great paired with a cozy white sweater underneath for a full monochromatic look.
Frame Denim | $499
4. CARHARTT
The heritage brand's take on their classic style features a slimmer leg, cut perfectly for a woman.
Carhartt WIP | $198
5. MADEWELL
If you are a black skinny jean addict, give this pair a whirl! Just add a T-shirt and chunky sole boot, and you're good to go.
Madewell | $148
6. GAP
This is the perfect borrowed-from-the-boys style that looks cute when paired with crisp cotton shirting.
Gap | $90
7. LEVI'S
Your go-to brand for denim also makes a perfectly cut overall in plenty of different washes.
Levi's | $128
8. EVE DENIM
This raw denim style nods to the past with Americana workwear references but is totally modern when styled over a prairie style blouse.
$430
9. AG
A perfectly worn-in fit makes this a comfortable wardrobe alternative for weekend errands.
AG Adriano Goldschmied | $298
10. TOPSHOP
These dungarees are totally fresh when styled with a graphic tee or striped knit and Dr. Martens for a '90s spin.
Topshop | $95
11. A.P.C.
The '70s detailing sets this style apart from your run-of-the-mill overall. Try pairing with a Breton style striped shirt and white kicks for a Parisian twist.
A.P.C. | $250