You Absolutely Can Wear the Sheer Trend for Date Night, and Here's How

Sheer was all over the spring 2017 runways. Let's be honest, though: it's not exactly the easiest trend to wear in real life, unless, of course, you're into walking out of the house feeling totally exposed.
There are ways to bring sheer garments from runway to reality, however—even for date night. A sheer blouse with a lace bra underneath whispers "sexy" when balanced with a great pair of jeans. Consider flats if you are stepping out of the house in a teeny-tiny sheer minidress; they're great way tamp down the sex appeal. So, if you are needing inspiration you've come to the right place. Check out our 4 ways to wear sheer on your next date night out.
1. Balance a Sheer Mini with Flat Shoes.
Shop the look: For Love and Lemons dress, $524; farfetch.com. Stuart Weitzman flats, $398; stuartweitzman.com.
2. Pair a sheer top and bra with classic denim.
Shop the look: Apiece Apart tula sheer blouse, $295; modaoperandi.com. Coco De Mer lace bra, $101; matchesfashion.com. Btock Collection high-rise straight jeans, $475; modaoperandi.com. Saint Laurent ruffle heels, $995; fwrd.com.
3. Bring a Touch of Formality to the Trend with Perfectly Tailored Trousers.
Shop the look: Zara shirt, $30; zara.com. Stella McCartney bra, $160; net-a-porter.com. Cushnie et Ochs pants, $895; intermixonline.com. Gianvito Rossi sandals, $815; net-a-porter.com.
4. Layer a pretty printed shirt over a pastel lace bra.
Shop the look: Topshop blouse, $65; topshop.com. La Perla bra, $155; net-a-porter.com. Vetements + Manolo Blahnik pumps, $1,775; net-a-porter.com. Aritzia Rosemere shorts, $110, aritzia.com.