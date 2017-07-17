The Cutest Mother & Me Matching Swimsuits

Sure, a one-piece bathing suit with scalloped edges and a jaunty print is cute enough to make us squeal. But, imagine that beach-ready style shrunken down to fit your mini me. Can you even handle it?
There's nothing more adorable than bikinis and one-piece swimsuits made specifically for the wee ones, and that's especially true if their suits match your own. Below, we've rounded up our favorite swim brands that offer mommy-and-me bathing suits.
Pick your favorite set, grab your littlest buddy, and let the sand-castle contests begin!
3. Marysia & Bumby
Shop the look: Marysia one piece, $330; marysia.com. Marysia Bumby top, $54; marysia.com. Marysia Bumby bottom, $54; marysia.com. Marysia Bumby shorts, $99; marysia.com.
4. Acacia & Honey
Shop the look: Acacia one piece, $212; acacia.com. Acacia Honey one piece, $115; acacia.com.
5. Mara Hoffman & Mara Hoffman Kids
Shop the look: Mara Hoffman one piece, $157 (originally $262); marahoffman.com. Mara Hoffman kids one piece, $70 (originally $99); marahoffman.com.
