9 Curve-Friendly T-Shirts to Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe

The no-fail spring uniform is simple: a cool T-shirt with jeans, shorts, or a skirt. We’ve scoured the market for the best new Ts that will update your outfits (and accentuate those curves!). Scroll through our list of nine tees that are sure to pique your interest.
VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring
-
1. HIGH-LOW HEM
A not-so-basic basic.
City Chic available at citychic.com | $59
-
2. The Lace-Up T
A tie-up V-neck adds interest to a basic silhouette.
Arizona available at jcpenney.com | $30
-
3. The Denim T
Taking a break from traditional cotton, a denim T will upgrade any outfit.
Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com | $55
-
4. The Tie-Back
The high cut in the back shows off buttoned pockets while the pretty bow adds a girlie touch.
Eloquii available at eloquii.com | $40
-
5. The Panel-Sleeve T
A structured top with strategically placed black panels makes arms look slimmer.
Victoria Beckham for Target available at target.com | $28
-
6. The Statement T
Show ’em some girl power with this cute T.
Mod Cloth available at modcloth.com | $30
-
7. The Cutout-Sleeve T
Cool cutout sleeves liven up a classic T.
Universal Standard available at universalstandard.net | $50
-
8. The Off-the-Shoulder T
Show off your collarbone in this of-the-moment style.
Michel Studio available at additionelle.com | $48
-
9. The Embellished T
Beaded detailing makes this piece by Teresa Missoni feel special.
Teresa Missoni for Eloquii available at eloquii.com | $95