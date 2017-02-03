12 Curve-Friendly Coats to Take You From Winter to Spring

Besides snow boots, a coat is the most important part of your winter wardrobe. Not only will you wear it every day, but it’s the first piece that everyone will see. Finding just the right topper, one that reflects your personality and flatters your curves, can be a daunting task, so we’ve rounded up our favorites, starting with Old Navy’s cozy camel wrap, above ($70; oldnavy.com). Check out our list below and you’re guaranteed to find your perfect outerwear staple.
VIDEO: 30 Puffer Coats In 60 Seconds
1. Long Tall Sally's Trench Coat in Stone
Worn by everyone from Audrey Hepburn to the Duchess of Cambridge, a classic trench is always in style.
Long Tall Sally available at longtallsally.com | $218
2. City Chic's Winter Warmer Coat in Nude
Stay comfy and warm in this hooded topper with shiny gold fasteners. A soft cream is a great alternative to basic black—it goes with everything!
City Chic available at citychiconline.com | $169
5. Long Tall Sally's Double Faced Edge to Edge Coat
A soft wool topper with a contrast collar feels fresh. Whether you pair it with Chuck Taylors or Chloé ankle boots, it always looks chic.
Long Tall Sally available at longtallsally.com | $208
7. Elvi's Faux Pony Skin Boyfriend Coat
An of-the-moment boyfriend silhouette looks modern with sleek separates, and the wine color will stand out in a sea of black toppers.
Elvi available at elvi.co.uk | $73 (originally $126)
8. Talbots's Faux-Fur Collar Belted Coat
A bright red topper is a cheery departure from your standard neutral winter coat, and the faux fur trim looks luxe and elegant.
Talbots available at talbots.com | $132 (originally $359)
9. Roaman's Menswear Coat in Blue Cloud
Pastels can work in colder temps too. Try a robin's-egg blue, which mixes well with traditional winter hues like brown, burgundy, and gray. You can even add a thick belt to personalize your look.
Roaman’s available at fullbeauty.com | from $80 (originally from $220)
10. Boohoo's Mya Bonded Faux Fur Suedette Aviator Jacket
This coat looks so luxe, it's hard to believe it's faux suede and faux fur! And at this price, why not buy the gray version too?
Boohoo Plus available at boohoo.com | $56 (originally $80)
11. Long Tall Sally's Wool Rich Midi Coat
A maxi-length coat can overwhelm shorter frames, while a mini length can make you look stumpy. But this calf-length coat is flattering on all body types.
Long Tall Sally available at longtallsally.com | $169–$185 (originally $265)
12. Simply Be's Check Duster Coat
Add a bit of color to your wardrobe with a classic plaid. The pattern isn't fussy, and it pairs well with solid pieces.
Simply Be available at simplybe.com | $118