The Coolest Cropped Pants and Shoe Combos to Wear This Fall

The Coolest Cropped Pants and Shoe Combos to Wear This Fall
Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
October 19, 2015 @ 5:15 PM
BY: Alexis Parente

This season, we are all about an ankle-grazing pant. We've already identified our favorite styles—the kick flare, cropped jean, and wide trouser—and we've been thinking about the coolest footwear to go with them. All work well with a lower-heeled shoe that offers a "I woke up like this" quality, like an oxford, loafer, or midi boot. See our must-have combos, below.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top