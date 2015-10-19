The Coolest Cropped Pants and Shoe Combos to Wear This Fall

This season, we are all about an ankle-grazing pant. We've already identified our favorite styles—the kick flare, cropped jean, and wide trouser—and we've been thinking about the coolest footwear to go with them. All work well with a lower-heeled shoe that offers a "I woke up like this" quality, like an oxford, loafer, or midi boot. See our must-have combos, below.
-
1. Kick Flare Cropped Trouser + Oxford
The kick flare trouser is a tailored and flattering silhouette. Pair this pant with a masculine oxford to create a killer combo.
Shop the Combo (Left to Right):
Zara trousers, $50; zara.com. Tod’s oxfords, $495; nordstrom.com. River Island trousers, $34; riverisland.com. Rag & Bone oxfords, $495; saksfifthavenue.com. Topshop trousers, $75; topshop.com. Paul Green oxfords, $329; bloomingdales.com.
-
2. Cropped Flare Jean + Midi Boot
Add a midi boot, with a fun print or interesting leather detail, to your favorite cropped jeans—the more hem, the better.
Shop the Combos (Left to Right):
The Great jeans, $265; matchesfashion.com. Jeffrey Campbell boots, $225; nastygal.com. Mango jeans, $60; mango.com. Maison Margiela boots, $890; bergdorfgoodman.com. Frame Denim jeans, $250; net-a-porter.com. Lost Ink boots, $86; asos.com.
-
3. Wide Leg Cropped Trouser + Loafer
A minimal loafer counteracts the voluminous style of a wide leg trouser.
Shop the Combos (Left to Right)
Red Valentino trousers, $395; matchesfashion.com. Tory Burch loafers, $350; shopbop.com. J Crew trousers, $178; jcrew.com. Gucci loafers, $670; gucci.com. Tibi trousers, $495; tibi.com. Bass loafers, $65; ghbass.com.