10 Iconic Couples to Dress Up as This Halloween 

Halloween is the one night of the year where you can escape reality and become another person, so might as well make it count, right? If you’re planning on dressing up with your special someone, it may take a bit more time and preparation, so we’ve rounded up our favorite movie couples to offer some much-needed inspiration. In our book, it's never too early to start planning!
VIDEO: DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids
For more Halloween Outfit Inspo: Shop Halloween Costumes Inspired by the MTV Video Music Awards Fashion
-
1. Grease
Be the original good girl gone bad as Sandy from Grease with black leggings and killer red heels. Make sure your Danny sports those white socks.
Shop It
Danny: Topman Slim Fit Crewneck T-Shirt, $10; nordstrom.com. Banana Republic Slim Chino $70; bananarepublic.com. Calvin Klein Brodie Plain Toe Derby Shoe, $67; nordstrom.com. Hanes Men's 6 Pack Tube Socks, $7; amazon.com.
Sandy: ASOS Fitted Off Shoulder Top, $19; asos.com. Trouvé Faux Leather Leggings, $79; nordstrom.com. Forever 21 Textured Hoop Earrings, $6; forever21.com. Sbicca Lova Mule, $90; nordstrom.com.
-
2. Sex and the City
Recreate this scene from Sex and the City with a green dress and black tux. Add chic accessories like an Eiffel Tower bag and a pair of strappy sandals to complete your Carrie-inspired look.
Shop It
Mr. Big: Croft & Barrow Classic-Fit Dress Shirt, $17; kohls.com. H&M Slim Fit Blazer, $70; hm.com. American Eagle Outfitters Extreme Flex slim Straight Chino $20; ae.com. Clarks Tilden Walk Oxford, $90; macys.com.
Carrie: SL Fashions Floral Print Fit & Flare Dress, macys.com. Hot Topic Black Diamond Stud Belt, $16; hottopic.com. Eiffel Tower Bag, $165; etsy.com. Imagine by Vince Camuto Pember Sandal, $70; nordstrom.com.
-
3. The Notebook
Retro inspired pieces like a newsboy cap and gingham bathing suit top will make you feel just like Ali and Noah.
Shop It
Noah: Round-Neck T-Shirt $8; hm.com. Goodfellow & Co. Drivers Cap, $15; target.com. American Eagle Outfitters Original Boot Jean, $20; ae.com. Sperry for J.Crew Driving Moccasins, $120; jcrew.com.
Ali: Solid & Striped The Brigitte Bikini Top, $88; shopbop.com. Solid & Striped The Brigitte Bikini Bottom, $88; shopbop.com. Bow Tie Headwrap, $4; forever21.com. Jack Rogers Boating Jacks Thong Sandal, $90; nordstrom.com.
-
4. Coming to America
Transform into Zamunda's unforgettable royal duo with the help of a few flashy pieces.
Shop It
Prince Akeem: Calibrate Trim Fit Wool Blend Tuxedo, $299; nordstrom.com. Strong Suit Pique Trim Fit Tuxedo Shirt, $98; nordstrom.com. Countess Mara Satin Solid Pre-Tied Bow Tie, $50; macys.com. Siriki African Ibo Traditional Cap, $20; etsy.com. Ecco New Jersey Bike Toe Loafers, $150; macys.com. Faux Animal Hoodie, $14; amazon.com.
Imani Izzi: Betsey & Adam Long-Sleeve Sequined Gown, $309; macys.com. H&M Hair Elastic with Cuff $3; hm.com. Biko Joyride Stud Earrings, $88; nordstrom.com. Office Shadow Gold Mirror Pumps $46; asos.com
-
5. Breakfast at Tiffany's
Channel Holly Golightly with a long black dress, gloves, and tiara. All your man needs to do is wear a suit and tie to portray Paul Varjak.
Shop It
Paul: Topman Cross-Weave Texture Skinny Fit Sport Coat, $130; nordstrom.com. Buttoned Down Linen Sport Shirt, $39; amazon.com. The Tie Bar Solid Silk Tie in Black, $19; nordstrom.com. Nordstrom Men's Shop Flat Front Check Wool Trousers in Midnight, $70; nordstrom.com. Calvin Klein Douggie Bit Loafer, $69; nordstrom.com.
Holly: Banana Republic Cross-Back Ponte Dress, $78; bananarepublic.com. The Fix Jennings Banana Heel Dress Pump, $99; amazon.com. Cristabelle Crystal & Imitation Pearl Multi-Strand Necklace, $68; nordstrom.com. Simplicity Opera Length Gloves, $6; walmart.com. Tasha Crystal Embellished Headband, $25; nordstrom.com.
-
6. The Great Gatsby
To recreate this duo, go for glamour in a flashy dress and classic black suit.
Shop It
Jay: Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Fit Black Stripe Suit, $150; macys.com. The Tie Bar Silk Bow Tie, $19; nordstrom.com. Steve Madden Nunan Plain Toe Oxford, $70; nordstrom.com.
Daisy: PrettyGuide 1920s Dress, $46; amazon.com. Tasha Beaded Floral Headband, $30; nordstrom.com. Oscar de la Renta Sun Star Gold-Plated Faux Pearl Ring, $190; net-a-porter.com. Nadri Double Row Imitation Pearl Bracelet, $70; nordstrom.com. Boohoo Heeled Pumps, $49; boohoo.com.
-
7. Silver Linings Playbook
Wearing a garbage bag isn't exactly stylish, but it nails Pat's look from Silver Linings Playbook. To capture Tiffany’s style, put on a black trench coat and jeans.
Shop It
Pat: Glad Dual Defense Large Drawstring Trash Bags, $10; amazon.com. RVCA Pick Up Lightweight Henley Hoodie, $23; nordstrom.com. Reigning Champ Core Slim Fit Jogger Sweatpants, $115; bloomingdales.com. New Balance Men's 574 Retro Lace Up Sneakers, $80; bloomingdales.com.
Tiffany: Burberry Balmoral Packaway Hooded Shell Trench Coat, $795; net-a-porter.com. Treasure & Bond Knotted Tassel Scarf, $35; nordstrom.com. Blank Denim App Happy Straight Jeans, $68; shopbop.com. Halogen Sylvia Loafer, $90; nordstrom.com
-
8. Dirty Dancing
Get ready to dance the night away in a pretty pink dress and all black separates.
Shop It
Johnny: Sylvain S Kenai Sport Shirt, $73; nordstrom.com. Rhone Commuter Regular Fit Pants, $129; bloomingdales.com. Nunn Bush Morcross Cap Toe Oxford, $68; zappos.com.
Baby: ASOS Tulle Mini Dress, $67; asos.com. Michael Michael Kors Becky Slingnback Sandal in Dark Khaki Suede, $74; nordstrom.com.
-
9. Paper Towns
Who doesn't want to look as cool as Margo and Q? Pretty sure, you've already got these costumes in your closets.
Shop It:
Q: Hanes T-Shirt, $13; walmart.com. AG Ives Straight Leg Jeans, $99; nordstrom.com. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Slip Low Top, $55; nike.com.
Margo: H&M Hooded Jacket, $25; hm.com. Old Navy Rib-Knit Tank $10; oldnavy.gap.com. Express Gray Mid-Rise Stretch+ Jean Leggings, $80; express.com. Converse Chuck Taylor all Star Street Core Canvas Mid, $60; zappos.com.
-
10. Casablanca
If you love statement hats, trench coats, and a classic love story, this Casablanca pair is for you.
Shop It
Rick: Goorin Brothers The Good Boy Felt Wool Fedora, $60; nordstrom.com. Banana Republic Men's Classic Trench $188; bananarepublic.com. The Tie Bar Woven Silk Tie, $19; nordstrom.com. H&M Easy-Iron Shirt, $15; hm.com. Crof & Barrow Classic Fit Pants, $17; kohls.com. Steve Madden Harpoon Derby Shoe, $67; nordstrom.com.
Ilsa: Merona Felight Fedora Hat $10; target.com. J.Crew Perfect Shirt in Cotton Poplin, $70; jcrew.com. Topshop Soft Blazer, $75; topshop.com. Gap Shirred Midi Swing Skirt, $60; gap.com. 1.State Valencia Block Heel Pump, $49; nordstrom.com