5 Reasons to Swap Your Black Leather Jacket for a Colorful One

Fashion editors may have varying opinions on what items are truly considered "must-haves," but none will argue about the quintessential black leather jacket. It transcends seasons and trends and universally matches with every outfit imaginable. Convenient? Yes. But to avoid getting stuck in a style rut, try alternating with a bright option for a pop of color. Shop our favorite picks below, from luxe fire engine-red to faux suede forest green.

