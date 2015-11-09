5 Reasons to Swap Your Black Leather Jacket for a Colorful One

Fashion editors may have varying opinions on what items are truly considered "must-haves," but none will argue about the quintessential black leather jacket. It transcends seasons and trends and universally matches with every outfit imaginable. Convenient? Yes. But to avoid getting stuck in a style rut, try alternating with a bright option for a pop of color. Shop our favorite picks below, from luxe fire engine-red to faux suede forest green.
-
1. The Arrivals
$485; thearrivals.com
-
2. Acne Studios
$1,600; acnestudios.com
-
3. Doma
$598; shop.doma-leather.com
-
4. Zara
$149; zara.com
-
5. Saint Laurent
$4,990; kirnazabete.com