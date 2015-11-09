5 Reasons to Swap Your Black Leather Jacket for a Colorful One

5 Reasons to Swap Your Black Leather Jacket for a Colorful One
Timur Emek/Getty Images
November 9, 2015 @ 2:30 PM
BY: Steffi Lee

Fashion editors may have varying opinions on what items are truly considered "must-haves," but none will argue about the quintessential black leather jacket. It transcends seasons and trends and universally matches with every outfit imaginable. Convenient? Yes. But to avoid getting stuck in a style rut, try alternating with a bright option for a pop of color. Shop our favorite picks below, from luxe fire engine-red to faux suede forest green.

RELATED: 10 Perfect Black Leather Jackets to Buy at Every Price

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top