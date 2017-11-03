9 Colorful Faux Fur Coats to Brighten Up Your Winter Outlook

Faux-REAL! Keep warm this winter in something other than a traditional black coat or boring puffer. A bright faux fur will instantly cheer you and everyone around you up when the temps drop. From chic patterns to head-turning colors, shop the faux fur coats we love right now.
VIDEO: 30 Puffer Coats In 60 Seconds
Shop our 9 favorites here.
-
1. J. CREW
A plush teddy in periwinkle blue is sure to turn heads this winter. Pair with a neutral sweater and dark denim for a simple approach.
J. Crew | $248
-
2. SHRIMPS
This colorful take on the classic leopard print coat is a fun way to spice up your outerwear game.
Shrimps | $424
-
3. H&M
Soft pink is glamorous enough for a night out and equally great with your cashmere joggers for a day of errands.
H&M | $129
-
4. MANGO
If you aren't quite ready to commit to the trend, try this menswear style with a pop of color on the sleeve and collar.
Mango | $120
-
5. MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS
This berry toned number is a cool girl's essential when paired with a striped turtleneck and jeans.
Michael Michael Kors | $395
-
6. ZARA
Ground this multicolor option with luxe basics for an award winning look.
Zara | $149
-
7. TOPSHOP
This faux shearling is totally out of this world. Pair with pastels for a fresh take on the trend.
Topshop | $170
-
8. DIANE VON FURSTENBERG
More is more with this yellow stunner. Top over a patterned dress for a street style inspired look.
Diane von Furstenberg | $600
-
9. SOMEDAYS LOVIN
A ruby red coat in a cropped fit makes this jacket totally fashion forward.
Somedays Lovin | $159