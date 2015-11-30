12 Fabulous Coats to Wear to a Winter Wedding 

Dressing for a winter wedding takes a little bit more planning (and imagination) than a summer soirée. Not only do you have to trade breezy fabrics and colors for those that are more seasonally appropriate—think luxe jacquards and jewel tones—you have to find a topper that adds to your overall look (that means leaving the puffers, chunky sweaters, and leather jackets at home).
A fabulous coat will not only shine as you transition from outdoors to indoors, but it will also add a level of modesty for more conservative venues. Now, we understand that this might be a perplexing shopping expedition, so we rounded up 12 of the most gorgeous coats perfect for any winter wedding, from today until March.
RELATED: 17 Insanely Chic Dresses to Wear to a Winter Wedding
-
1. Harris Wharf London
This short-sleeve fuchsia number will certainly stand out in a sea of black.
$345; farfetch.com
-
2. By Malene Birger
A slim-fit belted robe coat adds definition to your waist.
$487; net-a-porter.com
-
3. Maje
Nothing says 'holiday' like a red topper. This one features two large patch pockets, making it easy to carry a lipstick or two.
$815; maje.com
-
4. Tory Burch
An oxblood number looks extra festive with white embellishment.
$357; toryburch.com
-
5. Reiss
This dusty rose faux-fur chubby is the ultimate in luxe accouterments.
$660; reiss.com
-
6. Ted Baker London
With its cocoon shape and leopard spots, this coat makes an elegant fashion statement.
$274; tedbaker.com
-
7. Topshop
This baby blue wrap coat is the perfect topper for gray, blue, or black dresses.
$435; topshop.com
-
8. J. Crew
A smattering of sparkles makes this gray coat shine.
$1,695; jcrew.com
-
9. Mango
Crafted from 100-percent lamb hair, this black jacket can easily work for a winter wedding or a New Year's Eve fête.
$580; mango.com
-
10. Zara
Layer this jacquard style over an evening gown for maximum drama.
$169; zara.com
-
11. Cos
This collarless peach style begs for a cozy faux fur stole and a slip dress.
$250; cosstores.com
-
12. & Other Stories
Concealed snap buttons make this wool-blend coat look extra dressy.
$275; stories.com