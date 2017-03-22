Denim and Diamonds: Get the Coachella Look

Shine bright like a diamond—just like the young legend herself, Rihanna. Taking major fashion inspiration from Riri, we're showing you how denim and "diamonds" can be a statement look for your musical adventures. Part western inspired, part hip hop influence, give denim some glimmer with Swarovski crystal embellishments and more. Have glitter boots in your closet? Break them out and throw on overalls! Try pairing a crystal choker with a tank top and denim shorts. The most important lesson here is to have fun. Check out our selects for denim-and-diamond looks to try this music festival season.
VIDEO: Coinage: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella
-
1. Denim on Denim.
Shop the look: Mother denim shirt, $222; yoox.com. Tommy Hilfiger denim shorts, $120; farfetch.com. Fallon choker, $375; fallonjewelry.com. Dolce Vita booties, $119 (originally $200); shoptiques.com.
-
2. Make a statement with an oversized earring and dress.
Shop the look: Tommy Hilfiger denim dress, $339; mytheresa.com. Dylanlex earrings, $310; dylanlex.com.
-
3. The Canadian tuxedo.
Shop the look: Balenciaga denim jacket, $885; net-a-porter.com. L'Agence jeans, $225; net-a-porter.com. T by Alexander Wang tank, $80; net-a-porter.com. Dannijo Amina necklace, $845; dannijo.com.
-
4. Jazz up your overalls with glitter boots.
Shop the look: Re/Done denim overalls, $550; intermixonline.com. A.F. Vandervorst glitter boots, $636; farfetch.com. Topshop tank, $10; topshop.com