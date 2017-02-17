5 Trench Coats to Shop During Club Monaco's President's Day Sale

Looking for a chic trench for spring? Look no further than the Club Monaco sale.

The retailer, known for highly sought-after designs, is offering you major savings on its line of trench coats during the President's Day weekend promotion.

Starting now through Feb. 22, when you shop a trench coat from clubmonaco.com, you'll receive 25 percent off your purchase. Below, we've rounded up our favorites to get you started.

VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear A Silk Trench Coat

Happy shopping!