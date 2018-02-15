The Club Monaco Sale Legit Has Items For Spring

Get excited because Club Monaco's sale section is flooded with amazing finds. And we're not just talking about leftover winter essentials—like coats and boots—that you can't stand looking at anymore. There are tons of pieces you can wear throughout spring.
Thanks to a special offer, you can save even more from February 15 through February 20 if you spend $200 or more. Once your total hits $200, Club Monaco will take 25 percent off of your purchase. The best part: The discount isn't limited to only the sale section. So go crazy! Grab some new pieces from the site and mix them with the best from the sale. All you need is this trusty promo code REFRESH.
Overwhelmed by the options? Check out what we're adding to our carts from Club Monaco's sale, below.
1. Sancerie Sweater
Here's some shopping insight: If you're afraid to try out a trend (like ruffles) wait for it to go on sale. The risk isn't as great, but the reward can be, well, just look!
Club Monaco | $99 (Originally $175)
2. Skarlie Dress
This dress will help you welcome spring in style, but with a collared shirt layered underneath, will help refresh your work wardrobe until May.
Club Monaco | $139 (Originally $180)
3. Gienes Silk Top
Grab a silk top in a great pattern to keep you looking great during the transitional seasons. Great with a cashmere pant in the winter and beautiful tucked into a denim skirt come Spring.
Club Monaco | $99 (Originally $170)
4. Jessomyn Cardigan
Cardigans don't have to be boring. Try one with a longer silhouette to subtly upgrade your look.
Club Monaco | $159 (Originally $270)
5. Weylyn Jumpsuit
Add a stylish jumpsuit to your wardrobe for a no-fuss way to get ready.
Club Monaco | $169 (Originally $249)