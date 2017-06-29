12 Pieces of Clothing that Double as Swimsuit Coverups

It's a beautiful thing when your clothes work double duty for you - think a crisp, white linen blouse tucked into your favorite pair of jeans one moment that easily transitions into a breezy cover-up to wear poolside the next. The key to this is finding an item that offers enough coverage to wear day-to-day but is also light-weight, comfortable, and gives off a summery vibe. Check out our specially picked pieces below for inspiration!
-
1. LINEN SLIP DRESS
Lisa Marie Fernandez | $995
-
2. CROCHET TOP
H&M | $25
-
3. T-SHIRT DRESS
MiH Jeans | $115
-
4. WRAP SKIRT
Apiece Apart | $385
-
5. OVERSIZED LINEN BLOUSE
Zara | $50
-
-
7. TIE-FRONT BLOUSE
Rails | $138
-
8. WIDE-LEG CULOTTES
Gap | $45
-
9. OFF THE SHOULDER PLAYSUIT
Topshop | $80
-
10. RIBBED MIDI DRESS
Aritzia | $65
-
11. BEAD MAXI SKIRT
& Other Stories | $55
-
12. FLORAL SHORTS
River Island | $52