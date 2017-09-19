The Clear Raincoat Trend Will Make You Excited About Cloudy Days

Move over, naked dresses. Clear raincoats are about to steal the spotlight. Well, at least share it with your cute outfit. No need to keep your look hidden under dark jackets because these trendy, transparent coverups will let your style shine through.

The runway favorite has been seen in some of the biggest fashion houses of the season—like Miu Miu and Burberry. The British brand is based in the rainy city of London (It literally pours every other day in the summer there.), so they definitely know a thing or two about mastering rainy-day outfits. Christopher Bailey's designs for the label didn't stop at clear raincoats. He also worked the see-through look into translucent tops and skirts made with rubbery fabrics.

It's another movement that's playing up with our current obsession with the '90s. Remember those clear, jelly shoes? But that doesn't mean that the trendy piece will be here today and gone tomorrow. Designers are already confirming that clear raincoats will be here to stay with their Spring 2018 collections. Sheer creations were all over the place at New York Fashion Week, from Adam Selman to Marc Jacobs.

Consider this the easiest way to try the never-ending naked trend. We've rounded up our favorite clear raincoats below to help you get ahead of the movement.