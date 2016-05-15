22 Chic Workout Pieces You Can Sport Outside the Gym

Remember when gymwear was relegated to just the gym? Ever since the athleisure movement took over, everyone's off-duty uniform has become some iteration of a tank, hoodie, leggings, and sneakers. And we mean everyone, from ordinary pedestrians brunching in their athletic wear to the "It" girl squad (Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, included).

With that said, we rounded up this season's best workout pieces that are way too cute for just the gym. From fresh sneaks to cool bomber jackets and activewear designed by Beyoncé herself, we rounded up the best pieces that you can wear at your barre or spin class, and beyond.