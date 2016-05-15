22 Chic Workout Pieces You Can Sport Outside the Gym

Remember when gymwear was relegated to just the gym? Ever since the athleisure movement took over, everyone's off-duty uniform has become some iteration of a tank, hoodie, leggings, and sneakers. And we mean everyone, from ordinary pedestrians brunching in their athletic wear to the "It" girl squad (Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, included).
With that said, we rounded up this season's best workout pieces that are way too cute for just the gym. From fresh sneaks to cool bomber jackets and activewear designed by Beyoncé herself, we rounded up the best pieces that you can wear at your barre or spin class, and beyond.
1. A Breezy Tank
Beyond Yoga, $90; carbon38.com
2. A Gym Bag That Doubles as a Tote
Lululemon, $128; lululemon.com
3. A Pretty Crop Top with a Built-In Bra
Rebecca Minkoff, $45 (originally $88); rebeccaminkoff.com
4. Chic Cap
Adidas by Stella McCartney, $45; net-a-porter.com
5. Black Trainers
Athletic Propulsion Labs, $185; net-a-porter.com
6. A Neoprene Moto Jacket
Rebecca Minkoff, $198; rebeccaminkoff.com
7. High-Neck Sports Bra
Olympia Activewear, $100; net-a-porter.com
8. A Statement-Making Sweatshirt
Ivy Park, $45; topshop.com
9. A Cute Headband to Pull Your Hair Back
Beyond Yoga, $5; beyondyoga.com
10. A Sheer Track Jacket
Adidas, $90; adidas.com
11. Black Bodysuit That You Can Wear as a Top
Ivy Park, $50; topshop.com
12. A Comfy, Slouchy Sweatshirt
Athleta, $69; athleta.gap.com
13. A Versatile Jacket
No Ka'oi, $321; matchesfashion.com
14. White Sneaks
New Balance, $140; stylerunner.com
15. One-Shoulder Sports Bra
Solow, $62; carbon38.com
16. Mesh Tank
Ivy Park, $35; topshop.com
17. Mesh Slip-On Sneakers
Reebok, $74; six02.com
18. Striped Sports Bra
Joe Fresh, $12 (originally $16); joefresh.com
19. Moto Leggings
Alo Yoga, $110; carbon38.com
20. Metallic Kicks
Nike, $120; nike.com
21. Army Green Cap
Anson, $28; aritzia.com
22. Hooded Mesh Tank
Varley, $80; carbon38.com