5 Chic Pajama Brands That You Can Totally Wear Out of the House 

Picture this: it’s Saturday morning and you’re snuggled up in your favorite pajamas—what could be more relaxing? Well, thanks to our favorite Instagram stars and celebrities, comfy PJs aren't just reserved for the bedroom. Silky two-piece sets and colorful robes are now chic enough for the streets. Below, five brands that are redefining the meaning of pajama dressing.
1. Piamita
When Cecilia de Sola and Karla Martinez noticed a gap in the market for sophisticated and polished loungewear, Piamita was born. Their line offers a sleeker, tailored approach to conventional lingerie and sleepwear shapes.
Shop: Anastasia Hortensia printed silk dress, $550; modaoperandi.com. Victoria shirt, $322; farfetch.com. Blair cropped blouse, $300; farfetch.com. Annette cropped trousers, $370; farfetch.com.
2. For Restless Sleepers
A luxe interpretation on traditional pajamas, For Restless Sleepers (F.R.S.) updates standard loungewear with lightweight fabrics.
Shop: Floral-print silk-twill pants, $595; net-a-porter.com. Floral-print silk-twill top, $820; net-a-porter.com. Zeus printed silk-twill wide-leg pants, $520; net-a-porter.com. Rea printed silk-twill shirt, $805; net-a-porter.com. Morfeo printed silk-twill shirt, $820; net-a-porter.com.
3. Maison de Papillon
Danielle Salinas and Shriya Bisht created their luxury collection as a way for women to seamlessly transition from lazing around the house to evenings out.
Shop: Lalla Kaftan Azur, $1,100; maisondepapillon.com. Amy camisole, $189; maisondepapillon.com. Classic silk pajama set, $534; maisondepapillon.com.
4. Sleeper
Founded in 2014, former fashion editors Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa set out to create cool sleepwear with Sleeper. Mix these pieces easily with your existing wardrobe staples.
Shop: Cameo Rose robe, $360; the-sleeper.com. Damask Rose pajama, $260; the-sleeper.com. Steel Blue robe, $360; the-sleeper.com.
5. YOLKE
In order to stand out from the PJ bunch, Ella Ringner and Anna Williamson incorporate bold colors, clean tailoring, and contemporary textiles into YOLKE.
Shop: Silk pajamas in fushia, $316; yolke.co.uk. Long silk stretch tee, $157; yolke.co.uk. Silk lounge pant, $226; yolke.co.uk. Silk pajamas in cobalt, $282; yolke.co.uk.