Chic Graphic Jacket And Earring Combos Under $500

Paging all jewelry lovers, time to bring out the statement earring and your favorite graphic jacket for spring, or better yet let's go shopping for them. Your jacket should make a statement, whether its paint splattered or cherry-blossom print try experimenting with bold prints and patterns this Spring. Top off your look with a fun earring. Got your eye on mismatched fish earrings from Tory Burch? Grab them while you can and throw on a graphic jacket. Whatever you do keep your pant or bottom of choice simple to keep all of the attention on the top, your jacket and earrings combination of course.
2. splattered paint jacket and sculptural earrings, its an artsy ensemble.
Shop the look: J. Crew limited-edition field mechanic jacket in paint splatter, $198; jcrew.com. Shashi amy earrings, $46; shopbop.com.
3. Celebrate spring in a cherry blossom bomber.
Shop the look: The Upside cherry blossom-print bomber jacket, $256; matchesfashion.com. Justine Clenquet x OC Joe Hoop earrings, $80; openingceremony.com.
4. Denim and "Diamonds" try a fun crystal earring with your jacket.
Shop the look: Topshop oversized jacket, $125; topshop.com. Elizabeth Cole georgy earrings, $255; shopbop.com.
5. Kimono jacket with fish earrings, give it a go.
Shop the look: Mango embroidered kimono jacket, $99; mango.com. Tory Burch fish mismatched earring, $175; shopbop.com.