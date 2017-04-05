Chic Graphic Jacket And Earring Combos Under $500

Paging all jewelry lovers, time to bring out the statement earring and your favorite graphic jacket for spring, or better yet let's go shopping for them. Your jacket should make a statement, whether its paint splattered or cherry-blossom print try experimenting with bold prints and patterns this Spring. Top off your look with a fun earring. Got your eye on mismatched fish earrings from Tory Burch? Grab them while you can and throw on a graphic jacket. Whatever you do keep your pant or bottom of choice simple to keep all of the attention on the top, your jacket and earrings combination of course.

