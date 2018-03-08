5 Eco-Friendly Grocery Bags That Double as Chic Totes

Ditch doubling up on plastic bags and grab a chic tote the next time you head to the grocery store or your local farmers market. Not only will your weekend outfit be more stylish with a chic straw tote, but you'll be giving back to the planet in a big way. Here's to BYOB-bringing your own bag, that is!
-
1. Structured Tote
100% vegan and hand woven in Morocco.
THP | $75
-
2. Cotton Trimmed Straw Tote
This bag is hand woven and made of straw and cotton in France.
MUUN | $350
-
3. Woven Tote
Hand woven and a portion of proceeds goes to Right Start Foundation, a non-profit, non-government organization for underprivileged Filipino children.
Abaca | $89
-
4. Top Handle Basket Bag
For those days when you don't have a lot on the grocery list, this is for you. Made of 100% Toquilla straw by hand.
Sensi Studio | $246
-
5. Floral Round Tote
This woven straw bag has a canvas lining so you can throw in fresh veggies from the farmer's market and not think twice about dusting off the dirt before adding to your bag.
Florabella | $187