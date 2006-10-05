Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Cheap and Chic Dresses
1. Bold Black and WhiteTHE DRESS Strapless houndstooth dress
THE PRICE $28
BUY ONLINE www.forever21.com
WHY YOU WANT IT With a clean silhouette and an adorable patent-leather belt, this tailored dress is both modern and playful. Pair it with a basic cardigan sweater for a work-worthy outfit.
-Jennifer Chan
2. It’s a CinchTHE DRESS V-neck dress with hook-and-eye front and elastic belt
THE PRICE $26.50
BUY ONLINE www.wetseal.com
WHY YOU WANT IT In a hurry to get dressed in the morning? Reach for this sharp-looking sheath and bold belt ensemble, and you’ll be out the door before you know it.
3. Feeling FrillyTHE DRESS Sleeveless jersey dress with tiered skirt
THE PRICE $29.50
BUY ONLINE www.oldnavy.com
WHY YOU WANT IT Want to look pulled-together without the fuss? This flirty dress has ladylike details, such as a surplice neckline and a bow belt, but its soft jersey material and easy shape offer all-day comfort and wearability.
4. Mod About YouTHE DRESS Sheath dress with pearl accents
THE PRICE $39
BUY ONLINE www.newport-news.com
WHY YOU WANT IT Give a nod to the mod trend in this simple sheath dress with pretty pearl trim. You?ll look effortlessly elegant.
5. Sweet SophisticationTHE DRESS Strapless lace party dress
THE PRICE $42.50
BUY ONLINE www.alloy.com
WHY YOU WANT IT Don?t spend a fortune on your next party dress. This sassy number will make you the belle of the ball-even if you?re on a budget.
6. Beyond BasicTHE DRESS Classic shirtdress with matching belt
THE PRICE $35
BUY ONLINE www.forever21.com
WHY YOU WANT IT A classic shirtdress keeps you looking stylish and feminine-even during the most grueling workdays. This one has a full skirt, small pockets and sleek belt that add to its charm.
7. Party GirlTHE DRESS Strapless A-line cocktail dress
THE PRICE $44.50
BUY ONLINE www.delias.com
WHY YOU WANT IT This gorgeous dress will make striking a pose feel utterly natural. With its empire waist and soft A-line shape, it will flatter your figure at every holiday party you attend.
