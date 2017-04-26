7 Celeb Looks from the '90s That Work Just as Well Today

Classic looks are just that: classic. It doesn't matter whether something was worn two decades ago or yesterday, if it's real fashion, it's timeless. We sorted through photos of our favorite style stars of the '90s (and it just so happens that they're all still style stars in 2017!) for notable looks that can also be spotted today.
A chic trench? A great pair of jeans? A slip dress? All '90s faves that are still worn on the streets today. Scroll down to take a stroll down memory lane—and perhaps to pick out your next outfit.
VIDEO: You Can Order These 13 Treats From the '90s
1. The Leather Jacket and LBD
Pairing a sleek jacket over a little black dress worked for Gwyneth Paltrow in '90s and it works today.
Try the look: Boohoo blazer, $38 (originally $52); boohoo.com. Forever 21 dress, $8; forever21.com.
2. The Printed T-Shirt and Neckerchief
Mixing prints is more popular than ever, but if you're not up for a bold statement, try mixing in a printed scraf, à la Cameron Diaz at a '90s fashion event.
Try the look: Eileen Fisher top, $198; eileenfisher.com. Mila & Such scarf, $45; mila-such.com.
3. The CLassic Trench
A timeless trench coat finishes off any look. Chloe Sevigny look polished in her topper in the 1990s and she could easily sport the same piece now.
Try the look: Topshop trench, $110; topshop.com.
4. The White Top and Denim Shorts
Halle Berry tried on an all-American pairing, a simple top with denim, a look that will forever be stylish.
Try the look: Lulu's top, $38; lulus.com. Ami Clubwear shorts, $13 (originally $25); amiclubwear.com.
5. The Cropped Top and Jeans
Nineties It-girl Drew Barrymore knew the formula for a classic casual outfit: a cute printed top and blue denim.
Try the look: Majorelle top, $54 (originally $118); revolve.com. NYDJ jeans, $134; nydj.com.
6. The Hi-Low Dress
Asymmetrical hems are all the rage, and Salma Hayek showed us how to style the trend perfectly at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.
Try the look: Rachel Rachel Roy dress, $63 (originally $159); rachelroy.com.
7. The Slipdress
Who better than the material girl herself, Madonna, to show us how to sport a silky dress?
Try the look: Daya by Zendaya dress, $40; dayabyzendaya.com.