9-to-5 Celebrity-Inspired Fashion Formulas to Wear to Work This Week

When the temperature starts creeping toward three digits, but HR isn’t down with slip dresses, a breezy silk shell with a ruffle or tie on the neckline—such as these designs from Prada and J.Crew—presents an easy way to keep cool while keeping in line with the dress code. Tuck it into your trusty black pencil skirt and, if policy allows, slip into a two-strap sandal heel (aka, the chicest possible way to avoid foot sweat) like Lauren Conrad’s here. Otherwise, a traditional pump is easy enough to swap in.