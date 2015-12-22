See Which Stars' Concert Looks Stole the Show in 2015

As 2015 comes to a close, there’s no denying that our favorite celebrities served up some major style! While red carpet moments usually get the most buzz, stars like Beyoncé and Madonna hit the stage in serious fashion. Thus, ahead, the six best concert looks of the year.
1. Madonna
During her Rebel Heart tour, Madonna enlisted a Spanish tailoring company to create her bullfighter-inspired costume complete with a flashy red cape.
2. Taylor Swift
Swift dazzled in a beaded one-piece during her 1989 world tour.
3. Iggy Azalea
Giving us major Gwen Stefani vibes, Azalea went for a sporty feel on her Great Escape tour.
4. Beyonce & Nicki Minaj
In October, the two power players put on an epic performance of "Feeling Myself" in sexy one-pieces at the Tidal x 10/20 charity concert.
5. Ariana Grande
On The Honeymoon tour, Grande turned heads in a formfitting black one-piece. She paired her look with fierce over-the-knee boots for an attention-grabbing combo.
6. Britney Spears
Spears wowed in a show-stopping sheer one-piece in Las Vegas.