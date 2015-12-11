The Best Celebrity Brides of 2015

As we reflect on the past year, it's easy to lose track of the biggest celebrity moments. Though award shows and breakups may get the most attention, some of our fondest memories include weddings. From Jennifer Aniston's secret nuptials to Sofia Vergara's Latin soiree, below are the six best celebrity brides of the year.
RELATED: Sofía Vergara's Wedding Reception Went Until Six in the Morning
-
1. Nicky Hilton
On a beautiful weekend in July, Hilton married James Rothschild at Kensington Palace in London.
-
2. Hilary Rhoda
Rhoda wore a modern Carolina Herrera gown to her nuptials to Sean Avery.
-
3. Jennifer Aniston
By far the best kept secret of the year was Aniston's wedding to Justin Theroux. The two pulled off a private ceremony in early August at their Bel Air home.
-
4. Allison Williams
Longtime love birds Williams, in Oscar de la Renta Couture, and Ricky Van Veen pulled off their star-studded wedding on a Wyoming ranch in September.
-
5. Whitney Port
The former Hills star married Tim Rosenman in November in Palm Springs, Calif.
-
6. Sofia Vergara
At an over-the-top ceremony in Palm Beach, Fla., Vergara tied the knot to Joe Manganiello in Zuhair Murad.