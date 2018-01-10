Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
1. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The model mama, who gave birth to her first child in June 2017, showed off her impressive figure in a black lace-up bikini with gold grommets (shop a similar look here) while in the Bahamas.
-
2. Olivia Wilde
The actress made a black swimsuit look anything but basic while vacationing with her family in Hawaii this week. Wilde showed off her incredible bod in a solid-colored one-piece, which featured buckles on each strap, giving it an unexpected added flair.
-
3. Olivia Culpo
It may be October, but don't tell that to Culpo. The actress wore a bright red bikini (similar here) in Miami on Thursday, and she practically made it look like summer again.
-
4. Britney Spears
The singer may be on hiatus from her Las Vegas residency, but she's keeping up with the fitness 'grams of her envy-incuding abs. She wore her hair down with a white bikini top (similar here) and blue shorts, her hip-tattoo on full display.
-
5. Lindsay Lohan
The actress was spotted wearing a red cutout OYE one-piece ($350; oyeswimwear.com) while soaking up the rays in Mykonos, Greece. She paired her beachwear with a black sheer cover-up, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a gold pendant necklace that color-coordinated with her zipper.
-
6. Gabrielle Union
The Being Mary Jane star jetted off to Greece for an epic vacay with husband Dwyane Wade—and showed off her toned figure in a hot pink bikini by an infinity pool in not one, but three separate Instagram photos.
-
-
8. Eva Longoria
The actress was spotted in Ibiza in a dusty pink bikini with scalloped trim (shop a similar style here). She rocked a bold red lip and a pair of reflective sunglasses on the beach, adding on a pair of silver hoop earrings and blue flip-flops to complete the look.
-
9. Emily Ratajkowski
Ratajkowski hit the beach in Los Angeles, Calif. in a black string bikini with gold accessorizes, including layered necklaces, a body chain, and Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings ($350; jenniferfisher.com). She protected her face from the rays with a straw hat and round sunglasses (shop a similar pair here).
-
10. Eva Longoria
The 42-year-old was spotted splashing around in the waves in Marbella, Spain, wearing a blue and white print Melissa Odabash bikini ($201; matchesfashion.com).
-
11. Alicia Vikander
Ahead of her role in the Tomb Raider film reboot, Vikander went through intense physical training and it really does show. The actress's toned physique was hard to ignore in her red and white & Other Stories polka-dot bikini ($39 top, $25 bottom).
-
12. Lupita Nyong'o
The actress rocked a lob hairdo full of twists and a black and white striped bikini. Nyong'o paired her swimsuit with a denim jacket and round sunglasses to complete the look while lounging by the pool.
-
13. Olivia Munn
The actress showed off her stunning figure in a plunging green one-piece while celebrating her birthday on vacation in Turks and Caicos. She topped off the beach look with a pair of gold sunnies from Skinnydip London.
-
14. Kendall Jenner
The model lounged poolside in a $69 SWM by Lioness black-and-white gingham print bikini. Less than $100 for a cute top and bottom? Consider us convinced.
-
15. Emily Ratajkowski
Ratajkowski put her body on display in an off-the-shoulder bikini top and barely-there string bikini bottoms while on vacation.
-
16. Chrissy Teigen
The model hung out poolside with her daughter Luna in a high-cut studded Norma Kamali swimsuit ($575; normakamali.com). She went makeup-free for the day in the sun, and tied her hair up in a bun.
-
17. Serena Williams
The mom-to-be was absolutely glowing in a black one-piece swimsuit while posing by the water.
-
18. Bella Thorne
The Famous in Love star was spotted hanging poolside in Cannes with Scott Disick, where she opted for an animal-print bikini top and checkered pale pink bottoms. Sunglasses and an assortment of jewelry finished off her fun in the sun look.
-
19. Kendall Jenner
The supermodel showed off her fab figure in Cannes, rinsing off in a vintage-inspired pink ruffled bikini with button detailling and high-waist bottoms. She polished off the girly look with a pair of black shades.
-
20. Bar Refaeli
The Israeli model showed off her growing baby bump in a gold and white bikini.
-
21. Emily Ratajkowski
Ratajkowski put her toned abs on display while in France for the Cannes Film Festival. The model looked fit in an aqua-colored bikini with a strappy bottom. She paired the two-piece with round sunglasses (shop a similar style here) and hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher.
-
22. Priyanka Chopra
The Quantico star got her Baywatch on in a turquoise tie-dye string bikini (shop a similar look here) on the beach in Miami.
-
23. Priyanka Chopra and Adriana Lima
The two beauties were spotted hanging out together on the beach in Miami rocking sexy swimwear.
-
24. Katy Perry
The singer shared a sunny snap that showed off her super-fit figure in a dusty-rose, retro swim outfit. She wore a straw sun hat emblazoned with the message, “Start me up,” and showed off a copy of The Destruction of Hillary Clinton.
-
25. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid
The model duo showed off their fit physiques while jet skiing during a bikini-filled tropical vacation.
-
26. Bella Hadid
Hadid flaunted her inasanely toned bod in Miami, showing off her assets in a plunging white bikini (shop a similar look here).
-
27. Uma Thurman
The 46-year-old struck a pose while filming a commercial in Hollywood Beach, Fla., in a blue and white one-piece swimsuit.
-
28. Kim Kardashian West
The mother of two showed off her curves in a bright blue and bold orange vintage Dior bikini during a girls' trip to Mexico. She kept her accessories to a minimum as she walked in the ocean.
-
29. Kourtney Kardashian
The oldest Kardashian sister showed off her killer bod in a cheeky animal-print swimsuit while on vacation in Mexico with her friends.
-
30. Kim Kardashian West
The reality star showed off her famous curves while celebrating her sister Kourtney Kardashian's birthday in Mexico in a tiny vintage Dior bikini. She paired the two-piece with gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and futuristic shades.
-
31. Demi Lovato
What's wrong with being confident? Lovato showcased her incredible curves in this sultry swimsuit snap.
-
-
33. Britney Spears
Looks like someone’s enjoying spring break! Britney Spears hit the shores of Kauai, showing off those hard-earned abs in a white hot netted bikini from Beach Bunny.
-
34. Kate Beckinsale
Beckinsale flaunted her incredible body in a red strapless bikini top and white bottom while relaxing on a net above the water. "Float float and some funny marks on your bum when you get up," she joked on Instagram.
-
35. Elizabeth Hurley
The 51-year-old proves one-pieces can be sexy in a plunging cut-out number from her own swimwear line while enjoying a tropical vacation.
-
36. Kate Hudson
The actress unwound in Honolulu on Tuesday, showing off her toned bod in a multi-color bikini with a pale blue accent.
-
37. Heidi Klum
The Project Runway host showed off her killer bod in a patterned bikini while soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos.
-
38. Cindy Crawford
The 51-year-old supermodel hit the beach in St. Barts with husband Rande Gerber wearing a sizzling snakeskin bikini that featured gold accents and showed off her fit physique. Crawford went makeup free as she enjoyed the sand and surf.
-
39. Gwyneth Paltrow
The sun and sand weren't the only hot things at the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico! Paltrow sizzled in a Helen Jon navy halterneck bikini ($88; helenjon.com) with matching side-tie bottoms ($73; helenjon.com) while out with boyfriend Brad Falchuk.
-
40. Dakota Johnson
The actress soaked up the sun during a Miami getaway in a white one-piece swimsuit that showed off her toned physique. Three silver snaps added interest to the classic piece, which she paired with a backwards hat while relaxing on the beach.
-
41. Bella Hadid
The top model showed off her red hot bod in a string bikini while vacationing with singer and BFF Jesse Jo Stark.
-
42. Kristin Cavallari
During a beachside getaway in Mexico with husband Jay Cutler, Cavallari donned a Rag & Bone hat, Illesteva sunnies, and an Acacia swimsuit.
-
43. Ashley Graham
Fishnet swimsuit? Ashley Graham says it's in style and after glancing at this sexy 'gram, we must agree. (Shop a similar suit here.)
-
-
45. Emily Ratajkowski
The actress bid us good morning from Mexico, posting this on-fire, green bikini shot to Instagram. She finished off the look with a sexy body chain (get a similar one here) and a gold pendant necklace.
-
46. Bella Hadid
While on vacation in Jamaica, the model posted this adorable photo to Instagram, giving us all beach chair envy in a neutral green string bikini.
-
47. Olivia Culpo
The star showed off her fit physique in a red hot Norma Kamali bikini during a getaway in the Bahamas. Culpo paired her embellished two-piece with a pair of chic Dior sunglasses and a classic Cartier bracelet.
-
48. Emily Ratajkowski
Fresh off a bustling Paris Fashion Week, EmRata unwound on the beach in the type of barely there string bikini we've come to expect from the provocative model-actress-activist. She posted this photo to Instagram with the caption, "Finally [sun]."
-
49. Lea Michele
The actress rocked a classic black one-piece swimsuit while on vacation in Hawaii. She accessorized the number with a tie-dye sarong, stone earrings, and a chic braided hairdo.
-
50. Elizabeth Hurley
Hurley took to Instagram to show off her incredible beach bod once more. Grinning in a taupe chain-link bikini and aviator shades, this 51-year-old looked not a day over perfection.
-
51. Heidi Klum
The model took an *interesting* approach to tanning. Instead of showing off her full bikini bod, Klum pulled down her pants and rolled up her shirt for a low-maintenance tanning experience.
-
52. Sharon Stone
The actress (right) proved age is just a number when she rocked this tiny bikini on a corporate retreat.
-
53. Cindy Crawford
Fifty and fabulous, the iconic supermodel put her curves on display during a trip to Cabo San Lucas with her husband, Rande Gerber, and daughter, Kaia. "Great end to a great weekend," Crawford captioned a bikini-clad Instagram photo of herself gazing out into the sea, enjoying an incredible sunset. It doesn't get more picture-perfect than that!
-
54. Kristin Cavallari
The star shared a stunning snap of herself relaxing on the beach in a striped bikini top and coordinating bottoms from her former The Hills co-star Audrina Patridge's line with Prey Swim. She topped her look off with a cute fedora and oversize sunnies.
-
55. Jada Pinkett Smith
The mom-of-two flaunted her toned bikini body in a white chevron bikini while on vacation in Hawaii.
-
56. Bella Hadid
Flashing a smile, Hadid basked in the sun in a classic string bikini (top: $119, bottom: $119; vixpaulahermanny.com).
-
57. Kylie Jenner
The teenage beauty boss put her curves on display during a recent trip to Mexico, showing off her assets in a fabulous olive green bikini with scalloped trim ($150; saksfifthavenue.com).
-
58. Camila Cabello
The former Fifth Harmony songstress proved she's thriving post-split with a series of white-hot bikini photos from a recent trip to Cancun, Mexico.
-
59. Kylie Jenner
The 19-year-old flaunted her curves in a black triangle bikini with white stitching while on vacation with her BFF Jordyn Woods.
-
60. Eva Longoria
The 41-year-old stunned in a red one-piece with mesh detailing while on vacation in Mexico. She paired the suit with mirrored aviator sunglasses and a smile.
-
61. Hilary DuffThe mom-of-one met the new year in style, pairing a messy ponytail and a vibrantly colored purple-and-orange cover-up with her maroon bikini in Hawaii.
-
62. Kaia Gerber
Gerber took to Instagram to celebrate one million followers and posted a leggy bikini shot from her family vacation in Miami.
-
63. Eva Longoria
While on vacation in Mexico, the star showed off her fit physique in a hot pink and bright blue bikini that she paired with a white fedora and oversize sunnies.
-
64. Bella Hadid
The in-demand model 'grammed a snap of herself standing against a palm tree in a tiny white bikini that she topped off with a wrap around her waist.
-
65. Sofia Richie and Nicola Peltz
The gorgeous besties showed off their killer swimsuit style in a social media snap—Richie donned a red top and cheeky black bottoms, while Peltz opted for a matching white two-piece.
-
66. Nicole Kidman
The Oscar-winning actress showed off her sculpted gams in a floral bikini and striped rash guard while at the beach in Sydney, Australia.
-
67. Alessandra Ambrosio
Peace out, America. The 35-year-old model ditched the U.S. for the warmer climates of her native Brazil, hitting the beach in a multi-colored bikini from her swimline, Ale by Alessandra (shop a similar style here: $98 per piece; bloomingdales.com).
-
68. Eva Longoria
The actress showed off her love for the sun in a cute Melissa Odabash bikini top and white fedora while relaxing near the water.
-
69. Ashley Graham
While on a tropical getaway, the model rocked a tiny black bikini that featured chic braided details and a knotted halter neckline from her collaboration with Swimsuits for All.
-
70. Sofía Vergara
The actress showed off her famous curves in an animal print swimsuit while filming her TV show Modern Family.
-
71. Jaime King
King looked stunning, as always, in a blush pink, retro-style bikini, featuring high waist bottoms and a strapless top. She wore her hair pulled back into a neat, low bun, holding down flyaways with a few bobby pins.
-
72. Kourtney Kardashian
Kardashian donned a sexy House of CB one-piece that featured revealing ladder cutouts down the front and sides while in Miami. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of oversize mirrored aviator sunnies and her two favorite Cartier gold bracelets.
-
73. Kourtney Kardashian
The mother of three showed off her super fit physique in a plunging yellow one-piece swimsuit while at the beach in Miami. She paired the vibrant number with colorful mirrored sunglasses and two gold Cartier bangle bracelets.
-
74. Kourtney Kardashian
The mother of three paid homage to her sister Khloé Kardashian in a sexy high-cut "Khlo $$$$$" one-piece while on vacation in Saint-Tropez.
-
75. Salma Hayek
The actress donned a dark pink bikini as she lounged on a huge white swan floatie in the pool.
-
76. Kourtney Kardashian
The mom-of-three stunned in a black one-piece with sheer paneling while yachting in Italy.
-
77. Halle Berry
The actress proved she's definitely still got it at 50 years old with this sultry bikini photo on Instagram.
-
78. Diane Kruger
The actress was spotted hitting the beach in Miami, and she wowed in a bold cherry red one-piece swimsuit as she took a dip in the cool ocean.
-
79. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian takes a walk on the beach in Mexico, sporting a DIYed white t-shirt bikini top and a black thong bikini bottom.
-
80. Sharon Stone
The 58-year-old showed off her incredible bikini body in a leopard-print two-piece while out in Venice Beach, Calif.
-
81. Gigi Hadid
The top model showed off her killer physique in a sexy mirror selfie that highlighted her curves.
-
82. Kylie Jenner
The star celebrated her 19th birthday in Turks and Caicos wearing a white hot two-piece swimsuit, metallic bodychain, and styled her hair in red cornrows.
-
83. Olivia Munn
Munn basked in the sun during a vacation in Greece with friends wearing a sexy white string bikini top, denim shorts shorts, a breezy floral jacket, and chic blue mirrored sunnies.
-
84. Kendall Jenner
The top model shared a snap of herself wearing a navy blue and turquoise bandeau bikini top and chic DIFF Eyewear mirrored sunglasses.
-
85. Sharon Stone
The 58-year-old actress looked half her age as she sizzled in a new photo she shared on Instagram, which showed her fresh-faced and smiling for the camera as she takes a dip in a pool and flashes her toned bikini bod. In the snap, Stone wears no make-up, has her blonde hair slicked back, and strikes a pose in the water while wearing a printed black-and-white string bikini.
-
86. Lupita Nyong'o
The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a yellow ruffled two-piece swimsuit while on vacation in Bali.
-
87. Cindy Crawford
The 50-year-old supermodel shared a stunning snap of herself diving into a lake while wearing a cute bikini on Instagram.
-
88. Bar Refaeli
The Israeli model took to Instagram to show off her baby bump in a cute bandeau bikini top and coordinating side-tie bottoms.
-
89. Lindsay Lohan
The actress was snapped yachting in Sardinia wearing a cute floral bikini with a ruffled trim.
-
90. Kate Hudson
During her ultimate girls' trip with bestie/jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and more girlfriends in St. Tropez, the Mother's Day star is giving fans a glimpse into their enviable excursion. In one photo, the group flashes smiles as they enjoy some drinks together in bikinis.
-
91. Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper
The model showed off her toned figure in a barely-there black string Minimale Animale bikini with Brazilian-cut bottoms while vacationing in Italy. The Russian beauty stunned as she and her beau took a dip in the lake, keeping her hair in a high top knot, while Cooper rocked a pair of blue goggles and black swim trunks for their excursion.
-
92. Miranda Kerr
The 33-year-old showed off her super toned physique in a simple black two-piece Mara Hoffman swimsuit that she paired with a seashell pendant necklace and several bracelets as she splashed around in the Malibu, Calif., ocean.
-
93. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba flaunted her super toned abs in a purple bikini as she took a break from her busy schedule and dipped into the Hawaiian shores. The beauty enjoyed her vacation under the sun and also sported reflective sunglasses.
-
94. Britney Spears
In one too-cute snap, Spears playfully poses with her little guy, holding a funnel cake in one hand and pointing to his cheek with the other. The singer looks perfectly toned in a bright coral bikini, accessorizing with mirrored sunnies, a straw hat, and a long blonde braid.
-
95. Amy Schumer
The Trainwreck star was spotted loving life on the beach in Hawaii, showing off her bod in a strapless black and white bikini.
-
96. Denise Richards
The mom-of-three, 45, proved she's only getting better with time as showed off her toned figure on a walk to a pool in Westlake Calif. a printed blue Jolyn bikini with low bottoms.
-
-
98. Kate Hudson
Hudson donned a burnt orange bandeau bikini while yachting in Spain. She completed her perfect vacation look with mirrored aviator sunnies and an assortment of delicate jewelry. The actress was seen slathering looking glamorous, even while covered in mud from a mud bath.
-
99. Emma Roberts
While on the beach in Miami, the Scream Queens star donned a cute hot pink ruffled bikini that she accessorized with a pair of chic mirrored sunnies.
-
100. Lindsay Lohan
The star took to Instagram share a photo of her and her boyfriend Egor Tarabasov goofing off aboard a yacht in Greece. Lohan dons a plunging one-piece swimsuit, cutoff denim shorts, piles of necklaces, chic oversize sunnies, and wet hair as she smiles for the camera.
