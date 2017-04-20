12 Celebrities Obsessed with Khloé Kardashian's Record-Breaking Jeans

Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American is killing the fashion game. Not only did it break a record on the first day it launched with $1 million in sales, it also has quickly became a celebrity favorite. We're not only talking about Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie's obsession with Good American, but stars like Chrissy Teigen and Kelly Rowland have been spotted multiple times wearing the trendy denim pieces.

And we can see why so many people are becoming huge fans of the label. It includes some of the most trendy styles available in a wide variety of sizes. You could grab just about everything from distressed Bermuda shorts to chic denim skirts.

VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede on How Their New Denim Line

Ahead you'll discover which styles our favorite celebrities are into, and where you can find the exact same pair.