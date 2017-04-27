These Celebs Are Loving the New Esprit by Opening Ceremony Collab

April 27, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
These celebrities love the second collaboration between Esprit and Opening Ceremony just as much as we do. Sport the collection head to toe, or work a T into your everyday look. Either way you’ll be hitting the branded activewear trend that’s all over.
Shop the Esprit by Opening Ceremony collection at Opening Ceremony. The pieces range from $40 to $225, and we want all of them!
-
1. Drake
-
2. Jessica Alba
-
3. Kelly Rowland
-
4. Karlie Kloss
-
5. Hailee Steinfeld