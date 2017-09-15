You Won't Believe What These Celebrities Wore to One of Their First Fashion Shows

Celebrities go all out for Fashion Week. Seriously, planning different outfits for every-single show is the norm, even if you have five presentations in one day. But things were totally different when our favorite style stars first hit the scene.

Before Kim Kardashian West had the biggest designers on speed dial, she kept her trusted wide-waist belts and Christian Louboutin pumps on repeat. And Nicky and Paris Hilton have always had access to big brands, but there was a period when they consistently dressed like twins.

What's even more nostalgic than looking back at the retro outfits, is the roster of throwback fashion brands. Stars were doing any and everything to attend the runway shows of iconic fashion houses like Sean John and Baby Phat. Yep, those were the good ol' days. Take a trip down memory lane and scroll on to see some of our favorite celebrities attending one of their first Fashion Week events below.